Stark County, OH

Fairway Footnotes

By Staff report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
TANNENHAUF GOLF CLUB

Robertson’s Heating Supply: Lou Albert-Rick Fluharty 186, AJ Garrott-Reed Rembert 174. Closest to the Pin - AJ Garrott

Junior Par Breakers: Closest to the Pin (9 Holers) - Carter Mihelic; (4 Holers) - Ellie O’Neill

LPH/H&H League: 1st place - Shawn Dillon-Mike Dillon. Closest to the Pin - Steve Ossler. Low Round - Zoe Mort 32

Girls Nite Out: Low score (Flight A) - Connie Yoder; (B) - Val Ring; (C) - Margie Stroup. Birdies: Connie Yoder, Sue Snode, Loretta Crosser, Lynn Baxter

Wednesday Fore Man League: CMO Squad 408, We Need Strokes 384. Closest to the Pin - Chad Morris and Mike Schott. Low Rounds - Chad Muniz 35, Chad Morris 36, Scott McKee 38, Ray Muniz 39

Tannenhauf Women’s Golf Association: Low gross - Flight A, Nancy Polosky 43; B, Pam Rose 46; C, Martha Palmer 52; D, Connie Poto 57. Low net - A, Loretta Crosser 37; B, Sue Snode 34; C, Dianne Walker 34; D, Donna Robles 41. Play of the Day - A, Cathy Beamer; B - Diane Gage; C, Jody Koenigseker; D, Jan Hart

Friday Couples: Winning team - Ray and Vera Teachout. Low putts - Mike and Jeanne Zaluski

The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

