New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Folk Festival is back July 9 and 10; Tom Rush among this year's headliners

 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — After a two-year delay, Zeiterion Performing Arts Center is pleased to present the 25th Annual New Bedford Folk Festival on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. Known for the best in contemporary, Americana, traditional, blues and Celtic folk music, this year’s milestone festival will feature performers most requested over the past 25 years, including Tom Rush, Susan Werner, Cheryl Wheeler, Garnet Rogers, John Gorka, and more.

Food and craft areas are free and open to the public; the music stages require passes, which can be purchased online at newbedfordfolkfestival.com, by calling the box office at 508-994-2900 or visiting 684 Purchase Street, Tuesday through Saturday.

“For more than two decades, the New Bedford Folk Festival has been enjoyed by both locals and visitors who love food, music and artisan markets, so it was very much missed during the pandemic,” said Rosemary Gill, Executive Director, Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. “We hear from many businesses that they have their best weekend during the Folk Festival, so I’m looking forward to the lively streets and bustling shops and restaurants that the influx of visitors bring to downtown New Bedford.”

“We continue to attract high-caliber musicians who are the best in their genre,” said Alan Korolenko, who is the originator of New Bedford Folk Festival and current Artistic Director with Helene Korolenko. “Our loyal audience look forward to the artists they know, as well as those they haven’t yet experienced, like at the workshops that match unlikely musicians. These unique performances have helped New Bedford Folk Festival to become the gem it is today.”

New Bedford Folk Festival features more than 90 performances on seven stages over two days, along with non-ticketed areas open to the public, including six blocks of craft vendors, a gourmet Food Court & Beer Garden, and the local-performer Southcoast Stage. The festival takes place at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center and throughout the 11 blocks of historic downtown New Bedford and the Whaling National Historical Park. The festival originated as “Summerfest” in 1996 and has been presented by The Z since 2016 with Helene and Alan Korolenko remaining as Artistic Directors.

Folk festival lineup

The 25th Annual New Bedford Folk Festival line-up includes: Abbie Gardner, Alisa Amador, Art Tebbetts, Beppe Gambetta, Bourque Émissaires, Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka, Cary Morin, Catie Curtis, Cheryl Wheeler, Chris Pahud, Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan, Crys Matthews, Dansmall, Emerald Rae, Garnet Rogers, Grace Morrison, J.P. Cormier, John Gorka, John Roberts, McLane, Cummings and VanNorstrand, Musique à bouches, Mustard’s Retreat, Peter Mulvey, RUNA, Rev. Robert B. Jones Sr, Roy Book Binder, Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen, Seth Glier, Sparky and Rhonda Rucker, Susan Werner, The Kennedys, The Vox Hunters, Tom Rush, Vance Gilbert, and É.T.É.

Southcoast Stage

The Southcoast Stage, the only stage open to the public, features these local musicians: Back Porch, Butch McCarthy, Chuck Williams, Dori Rubbicco, Eric Kilburn, Fourteen Strings, Gary Fish and Red Fish, Jeff Angeley and the Pebbles of Rain, Joanne Doherty, MaryBeth Soares and Dave Perreira, Mike Laureanno, Molly O’Leary, New Bedford Harbor Sea Chantey Chorus, Putnam Murdock, Sacred Harp with The Beans, The Harper and The Minstrel, and The Jethros. The New Bedford Folk Festival schedule is subject to change.

Workshops

The workshops are the musical heart of the New Bedford Folk Festival, with each featuring three or four performers or groups on stage at the same time in a one-time, unique show. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, special workshops will feature the music of favorite festival performers over the past quarter century. This year’s workshops include “A Change is Gonna Come: Topical Songs Then and Now,” “The Great American Songbook: What's In It, What Should Be In It,” and “Now I Long For Yesterday: Songs I Wish I had Written.”

The New Bedford Folk Festival draws thousands to downtown New Bedford each year, and it has been recognized as a “Critic’s Pick” and one of “New England’s Greatest Celebrations” by the Boston Globe. Yankee Magazine has selected the festival as an “Editor’s Choice.” Community partners include The City of New Bedford, and the New Bedford Whaling Museum. The New Bedford Folk Festival is supported in part by a grant from the Cultural Councils of Acushnet, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, and Westport, local agencies which are supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

Ticket prices

Prices are $40 for a single day, $50 for the weekend, and $85 for a Weekend Plus Pass, which, in addition to two days of performances, grants access to the Premium Lounge. The Premium Pass (two days of performances, a Premium Pass lanyard, 2022 Folk Festival T-shirt, access to the Premium Pass Lounge, guaranteed seating at all Zeiterion performances and priority seating at Whaling Museum performances, free parking in Zeiterion and Elm Street garages, discounts at several food vendors in the Food Court & Beer Garden outside the Zeiterion Theatre, and more) is sold out.

About the Zeiterion

The Zeiterion Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to provide New Bedford and the region with performing arts programming that inspires, educates, engages, and entertains. Tickets are available for purchase at www.zeiterion.org, by calling 508-994-2900, or in person at the box office at 684 Purchase Street, New Bedford, Mass.

