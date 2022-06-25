Viva Fall River opens South Main St. pop-up stop featuring Fall River products

FALL RIVER — Ever wondered what's inside the building with the blue & white Viva Fall River mural, at the corner of Columbia and S. Main streets? See for yourself Saturday, June 25, at the grand opening of the Viva Fall River Pop-Up Shop, a concept store featuring items for sale from local makers and artists and promoting all things "Made in Fall River.”

The grand opening celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m., immediately following the city-wide cleanup event.

Visitors will be able to purchase an array of items from over 20 artists, craftspeople, and makers from the Greater Fall River area, including jewelry, artwork, candles, hot sauce, furniture, and more. Fall River branded items will be added to the sales floor in the coming weeks. Cold brew coffee and iced tea drinks from local craft coffee purveyor Mission Cold Brew, headquartered in the Tower Mill, will be regularly available on tap.

During the grand opening event on Saturday, guests will be treated to a free small Del’s Lemonade (while supplies last) as well as a custom Viva Fall River sticker.

The Viva Fall River Pop-Up Shop is the latest effort by Viva Fall River to revitalize the Downtown area and bring new, diverse businesses to the city. In addition to highlighting local entrepreneurs, the shop will serve as a resource for learning more about what’s happening in Fall River, including the assorted manufacturing that occurs within the city’s limits.

“So many people talk about Fall River’s manufacturing past, but there’s a robust manufacturing present, with a lot of luxury soft goods and large-scale technical production happening in the city,” says Patti Rego, Executive Director of Viva Fall River. “We want to make people aware of this and encourage more growth and investment through our efforts. And of course, we continue to shine a spotlight on the local makers and craftspeople who keep Fall River’s entrepreneurial spirit alive.”

The Viva Fall River Pop-Up Shop is also a community gathering and co-working space offering free Wi-Fi and a place to meet, either inside or in the quaint outdoor seating area tucked behind the shop.

“We want people to come in and feel comfortable browsing our shelves, learning about Fall River, and see the space as a place where they can meet and engage with one another,” says Retail Manager Christopher Messier. “We’re looking forward to hosting workshops and special events inside the space, as well as in our outdoor area. There’s a lot more to come!”

The Viva Fall River Pop-Up Shop is located at 333 S. Main St. Starting next week, regular hours will be as follows: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. For updates on events and other things happening at the Viva Fall River Pop-Up Shop, follow Viva Fall River on social media or sign up for the weekly newsletter at www.vivafallriver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Viva Fall River opens South Main St. pop-up stop featuring Fall River products