ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Viva Fall River opens South Main St. pop-up stop featuring Fall River products

By Herald News staff
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

FALL RIVER — Ever wondered what's inside the building with the blue & white Viva Fall River mural, at the corner of Columbia and S. Main streets? See for yourself Saturday, June 25, at the grand opening of the Viva Fall River Pop-Up Shop, a concept store featuring items for sale from local makers and artists and promoting all things "Made in Fall River.”

The grand opening celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m., immediately following the city-wide cleanup event.

Visitors will be able to purchase an array of items from over 20 artists, craftspeople, and makers from the Greater Fall River area, including jewelry, artwork, candles, hot sauce, furniture, and more. Fall River branded items will be added to the sales floor in the coming weeks. Cold brew coffee and iced tea drinks from local craft coffee purveyor Mission Cold Brew, headquartered in the Tower Mill, will be regularly available on tap.

During the grand opening event on Saturday, guests will be treated to a free small Del’s Lemonade (while supplies last) as well as a custom Viva Fall River sticker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9wI7_0gLlePoc00

The Viva Fall River Pop-Up Shop is the latest effort by Viva Fall River to revitalize the Downtown area and bring new, diverse businesses to the city. In addition to highlighting local entrepreneurs, the shop will serve as a resource for learning more about what’s happening in Fall River, including the assorted manufacturing that occurs within the city’s limits.

“So many people talk about Fall River’s manufacturing past, but there’s a robust manufacturing present, with a lot of luxury soft goods and large-scale technical production happening in the city,” says Patti Rego, Executive Director of Viva Fall River. “We want to make people aware of this and encourage more growth and investment through our efforts. And of course, we continue to shine a spotlight on the local makers and craftspeople who keep Fall River’s entrepreneurial spirit alive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6YJB_0gLlePoc00

The Viva Fall River Pop-Up Shop is also a community gathering and co-working space offering free Wi-Fi and a place to meet, either inside or in the quaint outdoor seating area tucked behind the shop.

“We want people to come in and feel comfortable browsing our shelves, learning about Fall River, and see the space as a place where they can meet and engage with one another,” says Retail Manager Christopher Messier. “We’re looking forward to hosting workshops and special events inside the space, as well as in our outdoor area. There’s a lot more to come!”

The Viva Fall River Pop-Up Shop is located at 333 S. Main St. Starting next week, regular hours will be as follows: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. For updates on events and other things happening at the Viva Fall River Pop-Up Shop, follow Viva Fall River on social media or sign up for the weekly newsletter at www.vivafallriver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Viva Fall River opens South Main St. pop-up stop featuring Fall River products

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall River, MA
Business
Fall River, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fall River, MA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia#S Main#Shop
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy