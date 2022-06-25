Passaic Valley Water Commission promotes Passaic mayor’s supporter to $138K job

The Passaic Valley Water Commission this week approved a promotion and $36,400 pay raise for a political ally of Passaic Mayor Hector Lora.

Luis. D. Rodriguez, who is also president of the Passaic Board of Education, was appointed to the commission’s newly created position of assistant director for organizational development and human resources, with a salary of $138,000.

Rodriguez started work at the commission in 2017 in its customer service department and has been a personnel technician since 2019, according to his resume. Before the promotion, his salary was $101,600.

The commission has an annual budget of about $109 million, with more than 200 employees, and provides water to 800,000 customers in Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Essex and Hudson counties.

Lora on Friday praised the promotion, saying he supports giving residents of the three cities that own the commission — Clifton, Passaic and Paterson — “office” positions, instead of giving such jobs only to outsiders. Lora praised Rodriguez’s credentials.

“Your political involvement should not get you a job you’re not qualified for,” Lora said, “but it should not keep you from getting a position you are qualified for.”

Rodriguez’s resume said he worked as a director in admissions at county-owned Preakness Healthcare Center in Wayne from 2013 though 2016 and was employed by two medical management firms and a financial services company between 2009 and 2013. The resume does not list any employment before that time.

Rodriguez graduated from Passaic High School in 1993, got a bachelor’s degree from Phoenix University in 2008 and is taking classes at Rutgers University in Newark for a master’s degree, according to his resume.

NJ Transit: Murphy administration sends $58.3M to NJ Transit after missing months of payments

Abortions in NJ: Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will not change abortion access

The commission members, who are appointed by the mayors of Passaic, Paterson and Clifton, voted 5-2 in favor of Rodriguez’s promotion. One of the commissioners who opposed the appointment, Joseph Kolodziej of Clifton, expressed concern about political interference.

“If any commissioner serving on this board is willing to surrender their independence to their mayor because they were appointed by that mayor, then their lack of courage is disappointing,” Kolodziej said.

The commissioner from Clifton also said he thought the salary given Rodriguez is too high and may hurt morale among other directors who have worked many years for the commission and get paid less. Kolodziej noted that among the commissioners who voted in favor of the promotion was Ron Van Rensalier, who serves on the Passaic school board with Rodriguez.

Ruby Cotton, one of three Paterson commissioners, said she voted in favor of the promotion because it was recommended by the agency’s new executive director, Jim Mueller. The commission hired Mueller, a former chief engineer at the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, last December at a salary of $300,000, making him one of the highest-paid public employees in New Jersey.

Six other people applied for the job that Rodriguez got, according to the commission.

“Rodriguez was recommended for the assistant director position based on his experience, extensive history with the company, understanding of the current and expanded functions of the department, familiarity with the PVWC organization and its protocols, and the results of the interviews,” said commission spokesman Joseph Getz.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic Valley Water Commission promotes Passaic mayor’s supporter to $138K job