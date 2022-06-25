ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson high schools launching new virtual education program with PCCC

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

PATERSON — Three city high schools are getting what officials call “high-tech classrooms” to allow students to take virtual courses at Passaic County Community College.

The dual-enrollment classes will begin in September at Paterson’s John F. Kennedy, Eastside and Panther high schools, officials said.

One classroom at each high school will be equipped with high-definition televisions and cameras, sound bars, touch-screen control panels, microphones, a presentation system, wall mounts and cables for the program, officials said.

The program will be available to any students at those three high schools who want to take virtual courses at the community college, officials said. The district won’t know exactly how many students will be participating in the program until after class schedules for 2022-23 are completed, officials said.

“PCCC looks forward to expanding opportunities for Paterson students,” said Steven Rose, president of the college. “Getting a head start on college can motivate and open doors for students and significantly cut the cost of a college education.”

Paterson Superintendent Eileen Shafer said Rose initiated the program, which she said will increase dual-enrollment opportunities for city students.

“In our high schools, competitive courses like college-level physics or calculus can often have just a few students enrolled in them,” Shafer said. “The high-tech classrooms will allow our students who want those competitive courses to take them and earn college credit while allowing our teachers to work with as many of our high school students as possible.”

The federal Education Department provided the $85,000 for the purchase of the equipment needed to create the high-tech classrooms, officials said.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson high schools launching new virtual education program with PCCC

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Bergen Record

