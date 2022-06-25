ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy costs are soaring, bitcoin's price is plummeting — and that's why big crypto miners are selling tokens at a discount

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

Some major crypto miners have been forced to sell their bitcoin at a discount to cover soaring electricity costs.

Marco Bello/Getty Images

  • Electricity costs are soaring, putting pressure on profits for companies involved in energy-intensive bitcoin mining.
  • Some publicly-listed crypto miners have sold their bitcoin at a deep discount to cover rising costs.
  • Companies with bitcoin-backed loans are at risk of collapse, and individual miners will be squeezed out, analysts said.

Bitcoin miners are struggling to remain profitable as energy prices soar and crypto prices tank, putting some major players at risk of collapse.

Publicly-listed companies are selling their mined tokens at a deep discount to repay bitcoin-backed loans and cover rising operating costs, which analysts told Insider could eventually lead to liquidations in the troubled sector.

Electricity costs are surging worldwide, thanks in part to higher prices for natural gas and coal in the fallout from Russia's war on Ukraine, and in the US, prices will rise 5% this summer, the EIA forecasts.

At the same time, bitcoin has plummeted almost 70% from its November all-time high to hover around $21,000.

Together, those pressures have hammered the profitability of crypto mining companies. They use rigs of carbon-generating supercomputers to "mine" the tokens, which consumes high amounts of energy.

"Utilities make up around 79% of bitcoin miners' operating costs," Alexander Neumueller, the project lead for Cambridge University's Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index , told Insider.

"They're essentially facing rising costs and a steep decline in revenue," he said.

Miners are attempting to boost their profits by cutting costs and selling some of their bitcoin, even though its price is around its lowest in 18 months amid a deep crypto sell-off.

"Companies with variable electricity rates are likely going to have to power off machines during peak pricing periods. That could be for a few hours, or even days," CleanSpark 's Matt Schultz said.

"A string of publicly-traded miners that once held all their coins have been forced to sell, some at quite deep discounts," the Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company's co-founder added.

Riot Blockchain sold 250 of the 466 bitcoins it mined in May to raise roughly $7.5 million, while long-term holder Marathon Digital has refused to rule out selling bitcoin for the first time since October 2020.

Even those larger players don't hold enough bitcoin to meaningfully move the token's price. But analysts said that some mining companies could collapse if their profits continue to slump, or if they've taken out bitcoin-backed loans.

"Many miners took out high-interest loans to fund their mine-to-hold strategy during the bull market," Sami Kassab, analyst at research firm Messari Crypto, told Insider. "Some of these companies will face liquidations and could potentially go under."

All eyes are now on the mining companies that have taken out bitcoin-backed loans, which is seen as putting them at risk of financial pain. These companies will likely have to continue selling bitcoin at a discount, according to JPMorgan.

"Offloading of bitcoins by miners, in order to meet ongoing costs or to delever, could continue into the third quarter if their profitability fails to improve," a team of JP Morgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in a note.

In addition, the jump in energy costs and the crypto market slide are seen as likely to squeeze out smaller players in the crypto mining industry. Hobbyists are unlikely to be turning a profit right now, according to Cambridge's Neumueller.

"Maybe there are people who mine for ideological reasons, but the industry is very competitive," he said. "It's hard to imagine someone who's set up a few machines in their house or garage making a profit anymore."

Read more: 'I was caught off guard': 7 crypto influencers open up about the portfolio wreckage they've suffered in the crash — and how they're adjusting to their new reality

Read the original article on Business Insider

CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The U.S. enacted 2 new laws on trade with China this week that could increase strain on global supply chains

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global supply chains have yet to recover from the onset of the COVID pandemic, which caused massive delays and backlogs at ports as vital workers were stuck in lockdowns, quarantine or hospital. U.S. docks were among the worst hit, as the work-from-home trend fuelled demand for imports, causing unprecedented logjams at West Coast ports.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Calls These Companies 'Super Shady and Unethical'

In his spare time, when he’s not running Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Elon Musk has built up a satellite network to provide global data and communications services. The Starlink service has nearly 3,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, launched by Musk's SpaceX rockets. The service can provide data with much less lag time than older satellites operating much farther above the earth.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

