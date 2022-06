The Buffalo Bills have dominated their division matchup with the Miami Dolphins in recent years, especially since Josh Allen entered the league. Since being drafted in 2018, Allen is 7-1 against the Dolphins with a passer rating of 106.8. The Dolphins have made significant additions to their roster, though, and will see how much they have closed the gap when Buffalo travels to South Florida in Week 3.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO