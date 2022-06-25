ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel fires at Palestinian stone throwers, teen said killed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed by Israeli forces early Saturday in the occupied West Bank after soldiers opened fire at stone-throwing Palestinians, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said that Mohammed Abdallah Hamed was wounded by Israeli gunfire near the city of Ramallah and then taken away by Israeli forces. It said the teen died in Israeli custody, and that the army was expected to release the body later Saturday.

The Israeli military said soldiers had fired at a group of Palestinians who were throwing stones along a main highway. It confirmed shooting one person, but gave no further details on his condition or whereabouts.

Recent months have seen a rise in deadly violence in the West Bank. The military has carried out near-daily raids following a series of attacks inside Israel that killed 19 Israelis, with several attackers coming from the northern West Bank town of Jenin.

Several dozen Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids. Most of the dead were alleged to have opened fire on Israeli forces or hurled stones or firebombs at them. The dead also include two apparent passers-by.

Nearly 500,000 Israeli settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the West Bank, many of which are fully built up and now resemble suburbs or small towns. Nearly 3 million Palestinians live in the West Bank under Israeli military rule.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians want it to be the main part of their future state. Israel views the West Bank as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people. Every government, including the current one, has expanded settlements.

The Palestinians and much of the international community view the settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace because they absorb and divide up the land on which a future Palestinian state would be established.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Poland’s leader rejects West views on transgender issues

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative ruling party leader pushed back Sunday against what he described as Western views on LGBTQ rights. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Law and Justice party, described a theoretical situation in which a person named Wladyslaw, which is traditionally a male name, comes to work asking to be called Zosia, a traditionally female name.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Palestinian Government#Wafa#Israelis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Guardian

More than 100 murders in 18 months in Syria’s al-Hawl camp, UN says

More than 100 people, including many women, have been murdered in a Syria’s al-Hawl detention camp in 18 months, according to the UN. The camp is becoming increasingly unsafe and child detainees are being condemned to a life with no future, said Imran Riza, the UN resident coordinator in Syria, who called on countries repatriate their citizens from the sprawling facility.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Biden calls migrant deaths ‘horrifying and heartbreaking’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the deaths of migrants who were in the back of a tractor-trailer in Texas was “horrifying and heartbreaking.”. “While we are still learning all the facts about what happened and the Department of Homeland Security has the lead for the investigation, initial reports are that this tragedy was caused by smugglers or human traffickers who have no regard for the lives they endanger and exploit to make a profit,” he said in a statement shortly after arriving in Spain on the second stop of a trip in Europe.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Germany returns artifacts taken from 3 African nations

BERLIN (AP) — German officials said Monday that numerous priceless artifacts taken from African nations during colonial times will be permanently returned. Among the artifacts is a shell-studded statue of the mother goddess Ngonnso’, which holds great spiritual significance for the Nso’ people of northwest Cameroon, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

Cuban troops report clashes with speedboats from US

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities say they have intercepted more than a dozen speedboats arriving from the United States this year — clashing with at least two of them and making some arrests. They say U.S. authorities have handed over a suspect in the shooting of a Cuban coast guard officer.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

961K+
Followers
465K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy