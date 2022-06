“Any issue that is legislatively passed and signed into law by the governor can be overturned by one vote,” says Roger Geiger, Ohio Ex. Dir. NFIB. That is why the five largest business organizations in the state announced their endorsement of Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine for re-election to the Ohio Supreme Court and Sharon Kennedy for Chief Justice of the court. After interviewing all of the candidates for the justice seats, the business organization felt these candidates would enforce the laws in Ohio and not legislate from the bench and leave business issues to the Ohio General Assembly.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO