County extends no-wake zone on area waterways

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Zoning Commission will hold public hearings beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the 1st Floor Conference Room of the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: File CUP0004-22 - Conditional Use Permit - Communications Tower. The applicants are requesting to construct and operate a 190' self-supporting tower housed in a 75' x 75' compound, including an 8' x 12' equipment building. The tower will be situated on a portion of parcel #RP0140200201A0A. The property is zoned split zoned Rural 5-acre and Industrial. The project is located off HWY 41 in a portion of Section 31, Township 54 North, Range 4 West, Boise Meridian, Bonner County, Idaho. File CUP0010-22 - Conditional Use Permit for a Public Utility Facility (Wastewater Treatment Facility). The applicants are requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a Public Utility Facility for provision of a wastewater treatment facility to 25 residential units. The 40.03 acre (approx.) subject parcel is located off of Camp Bay Road in Section 14, Township 56 North, Range 1 West, Boise Meridian, Idaho. File V0009-22 - Variance - Street Setback - Brandstetter. The applicant is requesting a 0 foot street setback to a public right of way where 25 feet is required. The parcel is zoned Rural 5 (R-5). The project is located off Riverside Rd in Section 27, Township 56N, Range 5W, Boise Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: bonnercountyid.gov/departments/planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. **Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Zoning Commission. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4325 AD#543012 June 28, 2022.

