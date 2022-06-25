ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Bonner County News of Record - June 11, 2022

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a commercial burglary in the 54000 block of Highway 200 in Clark Fork at 6:20 a.m. Report of a reckless...

Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 28 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Zoning Commission will hold public hearings beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the 1st Floor Conference Room of the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: File CUP0004-22 - Conditional Use Permit - Communications Tower. The applicants are requesting to construct and operate a 190' self-supporting tower housed in a 75' x 75' compound, including an 8' x 12' equipment building. The tower will be situated on a portion of parcel #RP0140200201A0A. The property is zoned split zoned Rural 5-acre and Industrial. The project is located off HWY 41 in a portion of Section 31, Township 54 North, Range 4 West, Boise Meridian, Bonner County, Idaho. File CUP0010-22 - Conditional Use Permit for a Public Utility Facility (Wastewater Treatment Facility). The applicants are requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a Public Utility Facility for provision of a wastewater treatment facility to 25 residential units. The 40.03 acre (approx.) subject parcel is located off of Camp Bay Road in Section 14, Township 56 North, Range 1 West, Boise Meridian, Idaho. File V0009-22 - Variance - Street Setback - Brandstetter. The applicant is requesting a 0 foot street setback to a public right of way where 25 feet is required. The parcel is zoned Rural 5 (R-5). The project is located off Riverside Rd in Section 27, Township 56N, Range 5W, Boise Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: bonnercountyid.gov/departments/planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. **Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Zoning Commission. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4325 AD#543012 June 28, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
NPR

Idaho's fight against the far right, then and now

There is just a week left in Pride Month, and this year has seen an unprecedented level of threats directed at LGBTQ people. This includes the recent arrest of white nationalists headed to an event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef was there. But she says the events she witnessed that day are part of a larger story.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

'It looked ridiculous': alleged miscommunication with power company leads to disfiguration of Spokane County couple's mature trees

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — We all love a good home or landscaping makeover, but the property owner tied to this one says it's created an eyesore he never wanted. He says what he thought would be a routine trimming of branches at the hands of a local power company instead resulted in disfiguration of three beloved trees.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - June 26, 2022

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. Race the Wolf: ultra-marathon and trail racing series; 52km and 26km trail races. Info.: racethewolf.com. Game Day: tabletop games, including Dungeons & Dragons; 12-8 p.m., Paddler's Alehouse, 100...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Clark Fork couple faces burglary charges

CLARK FORK — A Bonner County couple is facing multiple burglary charges following their arrest after a standoff last Wednesday. Jacob McKeever, 33, and Joanna Holderman, 26, both of Clark Fork, have been charged with multiple counts of burglary, according to a post on the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

‘Our community needs us’

COEUR d’ALENE — After the arrest of 31 white nationalists allegedly en route to riot at a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene City Park, the community has called upon the group that fought back against white supremacists who once sought to turn North Idaho into a homeland for hate.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KREM2

Medical debt relief on the way for North Idaho residents

POST FALLS, Idaho — The "big three" consumer credit reporting companies will change the way medical debt is reported to offer extended timelines and some reprieve for those buried beneath the weight of health care debt, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Beginning Friday, a...
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

What has happened to you, Sandpoint?

What happened to you? You used to be so kind, independent, unafraid of your neighbors … but you're becoming suspicious, insulting, and aggressive … and based on unproven people; people you have never loved beside, who don't go to school, or fish, or hunt, or ski, with your families, some with whom you've shared for generations.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane considers adding employees to specifically deal with abandoned cars

SPOKANE, Wash.– The city of Spokane is considering adding two employees to specifically deal with abandoned cars on the streets. “I feel like people think that this is a good area to abandon their stolen vehicles, and it’s going to bring the crime rate up in the area,” said Michael Stamps, a concerned resident about abandoned vehicles. Stamps, who lives...
SPOKANE, WA

