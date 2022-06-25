ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, ID

Maureen Q. Hammond, 66

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Maureen Q. Hammond, 66, passed away, in her home in Dover, Idaho, on June...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 28 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Zoning Commission will hold public hearings beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the 1st Floor Conference Room of the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: File CUP0004-22 - Conditional Use Permit - Communications Tower. The applicants are requesting to construct and operate a 190' self-supporting tower housed in a 75' x 75' compound, including an 8' x 12' equipment building. The tower will be situated on a portion of parcel #RP0140200201A0A. The property is zoned split zoned Rural 5-acre and Industrial. The project is located off HWY 41 in a portion of Section 31, Township 54 North, Range 4 West, Boise Meridian, Bonner County, Idaho. File CUP0010-22 - Conditional Use Permit for a Public Utility Facility (Wastewater Treatment Facility). The applicants are requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a Public Utility Facility for provision of a wastewater treatment facility to 25 residential units. The 40.03 acre (approx.) subject parcel is located off of Camp Bay Road in Section 14, Township 56 North, Range 1 West, Boise Meridian, Idaho. File V0009-22 - Variance - Street Setback - Brandstetter. The applicant is requesting a 0 foot street setback to a public right of way where 25 feet is required. The parcel is zoned Rural 5 (R-5). The project is located off Riverside Rd in Section 27, Township 56N, Range 5W, Boise Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: bonnercountyid.gov/departments/planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. **Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Zoning Commission. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4325 AD#543012 June 28, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

‘Our community needs us’

COEUR d’ALENE — After the arrest of 31 white nationalists allegedly en route to riot at a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene City Park, the community has called upon the group that fought back against white supremacists who once sought to turn North Idaho into a homeland for hate.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Jacey's final race?

SANDPOINT – After 19 years of helping children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, this year’s race will likely be the final Jacey’s Race. Starting in 2001, Jacey’s Race, a non-profit and fundraiser, has worked to help children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The nonprofit has helped local youth and their families, starting with Jacey. At 4 years old, Jacey has diagnosed with a stage four Wilms tumor. A kidney cancer, Wilms tumors occur when immature kidney cells develop rapidly, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - June 26, 2022

New officers for the Sandpoint Junior Unit, V.F.W. No. 2453, have been elected to serve for the coming year: Dixie Leonard, president; Wanda Dingman, senior vice president; Peggy Jo Clark, junior vice president; Jackie Smith, treasurer; Penny Roberts, chaplain; Sandra Dingman, conductress; Janet Dexter, guard. The girls voted to donate $5 to the Cancer fund and $10 to the Sunshine Mine disaster fund.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - June 26, 2022

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. Race the Wolf: ultra-marathon and trail racing series; 52km and 26km trail races. Info.: racethewolf.com. Game Day: tabletop games, including Dungeons & Dragons; 12-8 p.m., Paddler's Alehouse, 100...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - June 14, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. William Baker, 57, of Lakewood, Washington, was arrested in the area of Harbison Lane in Sagle at 7:53 a.m. on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

What has happened to you, Sandpoint?

What happened to you? You used to be so kind, independent, unafraid of your neighbors … but you're becoming suspicious, insulting, and aggressive … and based on unproven people; people you have never loved beside, who don't go to school, or fish, or hunt, or ski, with your families, some with whom you've shared for generations.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Communication station

If a zombie apocalypse ever occurs and takes out communications systems, Devon Wengeler will be ready. The 11-year-old Rathdrum amateur radio enthusiast obtained his ham radio license several months ago. "Everybody else in my family had one," Devon said Friday morning. Devon, his family and other members of the Kootenai...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
#Obituary#Coffelt Funeral Service
Bonner County Daily Bee

Stapleton named to Gonzaga dean's list

Bailey Stapleton, a resident of Sandpoint, has earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean's list for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.50 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mitchell honored for academic achievements

Sandpoint Elks Lodge No. 1376 recently announced Josie Mitchell as a student of the month for Lake Pend Oreille High School. To be selected as an Elks student of the month, students must meet guidelines for character, citizenship, service, scholarship and leadership. The Elks actively seek to reward youth through...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Clark Fork couple faces burglary charges

CLARK FORK — A Bonner County couple is facing multiple burglary charges following their arrest after a standoff last Wednesday. Jacob McKeever, 33, and Joanna Holderman, 26, both of Clark Fork, have been charged with multiple counts of burglary, according to a post on the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Ocean Spray creates dramatic displays

Ocean Spray (Holodiscus discolor) creates a truly dramatic display when in bloom. From June to July this multi-stemmed North American native shrub is covered in large fluffy plumes of tiny cream-white flowers cascading gracefully from the ends of its arching branches. Other common names include Creambush Rock Spirea, referring to the flower clusters, and Ironwood, describing its extremely hard woody stems.
SANDPOINT, ID

