Northern Fairfield- 1022 PM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to. 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. with...