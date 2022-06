USA Swimming's annual awards ceremony, the 2022 Golden Goggles Awards will take place in New York City on November 21, 2022. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming announced that the 2022 Golden Goggles Awards will be held in New York City on November 21, 2022. The annual ceremony will return to New York for the first time since 2018, which is the last time took place there. It will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis.

