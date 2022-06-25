ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The free antenna - 06/24/2022

tellerreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabine Marin SEASON 2021 - 202209:05 a.m., June 25, 2022. In the heart...

www.tellerreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Three things with Felicity Ward: ‘We dressed up, learnt a lip-sync, and performed it for our parents’

You may know Felicity Ward from her appearances on TV programs like Spicks and Specks, or one of her many comedy stage shows. Admittedly, however, it’s been a while since Ward got behind the mic in her homeland. The last few years have been full on for the longtime comedian: she had a baby, bought a house and navigated the pandemic while living in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Twice's Nayeon shares 'Pop!' choreography video

June 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon has released a choreography video for her song "Pop!" The 26-year-old K-pop star released a "moving version" choreography video for the track on Tuesday. The new video shows Nayeon perform the "Pop!" choreography with a group of backup dancers wearing matching white...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy