Shaq Donates $50K From Buffalo DJ Appearance To Family Of Shooting Victims

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaq's generosity knows no limits -- the NBA legend is donating the $50,000 he was set to make from a DJ'ing gig in Buffalo to the family of one of the shooting victims. "DJ Diesel" has been making his rounds on tour ... and was naturally reticent about continuing on with...

2d ago

You know it’s really really sad what happened at Tops but how much more money does the families need each one is getting over $1 million to help with funeral expenses you cannot put a price on someone’s life

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
Shaquille O’Neal Buys Stunning $1.22 Million Home In Dallas, Texas

Shaquille O'Neal is a very intelligent man in terms of how he spends his money. O'Neal is known to be extremely charitable and has stories where he reportedly tallied the biggest purchase in Walmart history after he decided to furnish his house one night from the department store. That house...
Shaquille O'Neal Recalled When Someone Farted On The Miami Heat Bench During The Playoffs In 2012: "Somebody Farted. Who Farted On The Bench? And The Fart Goes Four Deep."

Shaquille O'Neal has always been the life of the party ever since he came into the NBA. Shaq was a prankster when he was on the team; the stories about him that his former teammates tell are truly wild. O'Neal has carried the goofy and humorous side of him throughout his career since then, becoming a beloved part of TNT's Inside The NBA crew.
Shaquille O'neal
Shaq sends clear message to DeVos family

The Orlando Magic are hoping that No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero ushers in a new era for the NBA franchise. Shaquille O’Neal, who represents their heyday, would love the chance to be part of that new era as a potential owner. While O’Neal is best known for his time...
Shaq’s $50,000 move for Buffalo shooting victims proves he’s a Hall-of-fame person

Shaquille O’Neal has long been known for his loose grip on his wallet when it comes to helping out others. The former Los Angeles Lakers icon added to his philanthropic reputation with his decision to push through with his DJ gig in Buffalo. According to TMZ Sports, Shaq was reportedly hesitant to push through with […] The post Shaq’s $50,000 move for Buffalo shooting victims proves he’s a Hall-of-fame person appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
Former NFL QB Alex Smith Shares Heartbreaking Family News

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith shared some tough news about his family on Saturday. Smith's three-year-old daughter Sloane has been battling a brain tumor. The onetime No. 1 overall pick and current ESPN analyst posted on Instagram about the health crisis he and his family have been dealing with since last month.
Patriots React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

The NFL world lost another historic person on Monday afternoon. Marlin Briscoe, who was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago, passed away. He was 76 years old. Briscoe played in the NFL for 10 seasons and had his longest stints with...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Hernandez Anniversary

Nine years to the day, Aaron Hernandez news shocked the National Football League. The late New England Patriots tight end was arrested, charged with murder and released by the AFC East franchise on June 26, nine years ago. It was one of the most-shocking days in recent NFL history. Hernandez...
Armed burglars break into Atlanta home of retired NBA star Vince Carter and steal nearly $100,000 in cash while his wife and children hide in a closet

Nearly $100,000 was stolen from the Atlanta home of former NBA star Vince Carter by armed burglars who broken in late Sunday night while his family was in bed. Carter's wife, Sondi Carter, and her two sons were laying in bed when they suddenly heard a noise coming from the front of their home around 11.50 p.m. on Sunday - prompting them to rush into the bedroom closet.
Visitation and funeral dates set for Tony Siragusa

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died at the age of 55 on Wednesday at his home in New Jersey, passing away in his sleep according to reports. He was a larger than life player who was liked and respected by many. The defensive lineman spent 12 seasons in the NFL with five of them coming in Baltimore, helping lead the Ravens to its first Super Bowl championship.
