ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump's gonna have a hard time convincing anyone,...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TMZ.com

'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille Says Overturning Roe Will Hurt Black Women

Eva Marcille is ripping the Supreme Court for turning back the clock and overturning Roe v. Wade ... she says it's disgusting and is concerned about its negative effects on minority women. We got the 'RHOA' star at LAX and asked her reaction to the SCOTUS overturning the 50-year-old precedent...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Jodie Sweetin Shoved To The Ground By Cops At Abortions Rights Protest

Jodie Sweetin, known for playing Stephanie Tanner on 'Full House,' was knocked back by police during an abortions rights protest, slamming her down on the concrete. Jodie was with other protestors on a freeway in Los Angeles when LAPD began to block their path ... Jodie ended up close to officers when she got shoved back into the crowd -- tripping over the curb and knocking her to the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe Vs Wade#Scars
TMZ.com

John Hinckley Remorseful Over Attempted Assassination of Ronald Reagan

John Hinckley -- the man who tried assassinating Ronald Reagan once upon a time -- is feeling remorse for what he did, and is and is now asking for forgiveness. Hinckley shared his feelings Tuesday on 'CBS Mornings,' offering up condolences to the families that suffered for what he did. He struggles to recall what happened outside the Hilton hotel in D.C. back in 1981, when he shot then-President Reagan, Press Secretary James Brady, Secret Service Agent Tim McCarthy and D.C. cop Thomas Delahanty.
U.S. POLITICS
TMZ.com

Sarah Silverman Joins Women's Rights Protest in NYC

Sarah Silverman was smack in the middle of a demonstration for women's rights ... joining protestors who gathered to voice their outrage over Roe v. Wade being overturned. TMZ obtained a bunch of photos and video of Sarah at Saturday's protest in New York City, where demonstrators made a human chain on 5th Avenue and 14th street, blocking traffic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy