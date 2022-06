Click here to read the full article. Cathy Bui (All I Ever Wanted), Lynn Kim Do (FBI: Most Wanted), and Jazelle Villanueva are set to lead the Freeform and 20th Television pilot AZNBBGRL from Natalie Chaidez and Dinh Thai. Deadline announced the project exclusively in February. Bui will play Anh, a hard-working girl focused on getting into a top college. However, her dream is derailed when she and her best friend Jenny are forced into a scheme that leads them to a street gang. Do stars as outspoken Jenny, born to a well-off family, but constricted by her parent’s expectations. When a traumatic...

TV SERIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO