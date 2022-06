Diddy was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards, and he gave a lengthy speech while accepting the honor. At one point, Diddy made sure to thank “everybody that played a part in [his] life.” He said he couldn’t possibly name everyone, but there was one surprising person who he did reference by name. “I was in a dark place for a few years,” Diddy admitted. “I have to give a special shoutout, thank you, love, to the people that was really there for me.” He named a few close people in his life, then added, “And also Cassie, for holding me down in the dark times, love.”

