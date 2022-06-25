Program provides safe place for new parents to discuss their experiences

After a pandemic hiatus, a program for new parents is making a comeback at a new facility aptly named The Nest.

The Birth Circle was founded 20 years ago as a way to empower and support families on their journeys and through parenthood according to director Ariel Carver.

“It started just as a small group of parents who felt like they needed a safe place to talk about their birth experience, maybe something had gone not the way they had hoped for or they wanted to talk about all the emotions that come along with that transition,” Carver said.

Couples and women especially are told that if the baby is healthy and mom is healthy, that’s all that matters. However, Carver said there can be situations even in a seemingly perfect birth that aren’t always that picture perfect scene for mom.

So The Birth Circle was started as a way for women and couples to come together to share those experiences – good or bad, happy or sad, fun or scary.

From those early beginnings to now, the organization has become a 501©3, receives grant funding from multiple organizations and runs a number of programs around that same theme of birth and early childhood development.

And in all of that time, the meetings and events were held in public places like libraries, churches and the Quaker Friends meeting house. That all changed this spring when The Birth Circle partnered with Laughing Moon Midwifery and Ebb and Flow Lactation Services in a new permanent home at 217 Columbus Road, Ste. 103.

This comes after the closure days of the novel virus COVID-19 pandemic that left them without many options as most people didn’t want another Zoom meeting in the evenings after days of Zoom meetings at work.

The monthly Birth Circle meetings return June 29 at 6 p.m. and will be held monthly featuring different speakers and topics.

“In the past, we’ve had lactation consultants and midwives, maternity ward nurses, pelvic floor specialists, child development researchers, really anything anybody expresses interested in talking about,” Carver said.

They will also be hosting a Prepared Parents Workshop, formerly known as Prepared Mommy Camp, which focuses on teen parents and young parents.

Carver said oftentimes new parents in their late 20s and 30s are surrounded by friends also having babies so they have friends to turn to for help, assistance and advice. That isn’t as common for teen parents or those in their early 20s.

She said the key is to find a space where peers can meet together and have open conversation about the things in their lives.

Through support from the Athens County Foundation, Carver said they are able to provide diapers and other supplies to members of the program to use at home and to practice before going home.

One new program The Birth Circle was able to start with its new permanent home is to have a playroom set up for babies up to age three.

“A lot of spaces we take babies to because we’re already there for the older kids and so we wanted to make a space designed with babies in mind and we a place that is really welcoming for parents with babies and young toddlers,” Carver said.

This space will be open a few times a week without any structured program or agenda with the goal of allowing parents to drop in for a while. Hopefully it gives kids and parents a chance to interact with someone new and gain value from that time.

One feature of the new facility that goes back to The Birth Circle’s roots is the Community of Stories wall.

Birth Circle monthly meetings all start with a time for participants to share their birth stories if they choose to in addition to sharing their name and number of children. Then once a year, the entire meeting is dedicated to that topic.

With a permanent space, Carver said they have created an area where parents can put photos, words, poems or even written out birth stories as a permanent record.

Carver said it all comes down to the fact that new parents need that space to be able to share those birth stories, especially the ones that aren’t “Pinterest perfect” in their minds.

A sort of comfort level is created in these gatherings after someone really opens up and shares their vulnerable story. From there, Carver said others are willing to share and it becomes a really cathartic thing for everyone involved.

“People need a space where they can talk about that and it’s not always something your friend or your parent or your sister is open to or wants to hear,” she said.

She said some people may think they have shared everything until they hear someone else share and then they realize what they’ve been holding in themselves and it all comes bubbling to the surface.

“There’s so many feelings and hormones are making crazy things happen and we don’t talk about it so many people think they’re crazy or the only one,” Carver said. “Its really powerful getting all these people in one room. It’s not like everybody’s experience is the same but I think people do feel a sense of relief that everybody else’s birth isn’t ‘Pinterest perfect’. We’re all really messy and struggling.”

Carver said she can personally relate to the couples who come through the door as she has her own birth experience that caused her anxiety for a long time. It’s something she doesn’t like to do, but she often shares it with others to help them realize they’re not alone.

“It really went according to plan and everybody was healthy. We were at home and everything I wanted happened but I didn’t feel that way. I felt really traumatized and it took me a really long time to process it and a lot of counseling so I feel it’s really important to share it,” she said. “Even if everything went the way it was supposed to or the way you wanted it to, it’s okay if your feelings don’t match that.”

Many come in thinking their story isn’t as bad as someone else’s or it isn’t worth sharing.

“We try to be a place that is open to acknowledge whatever you’re feeling or it’s okay to talk about that. It doesn’t have to compare to anybody else,” Carter said. “In sharing we usually do find other people in the room had very similar experiences.”

The first in-person meeting of The Birth Circle is 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at The Nest, 217 Columbus Road, Ste. 103. Participants are encouraged to bring a photo or art piece for the Community of Stories wall.

For more information, call 740-652-MAMA.