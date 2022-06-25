OU Board of Trustees tables land-lease agreement with city

The Ohio University Board of Trustees tabled a resolution for a proposed long-term lease of approximately 10.6 acres of land to the City of Athens for land east of Stimson Avenue. In return, the city will lease 17.8 acres near the Dairy Lane and Richland Avenue intersection to OU.

During its June meeting, the lease was pulled from the agenda. The board did approve an easement for a proposed rail-trail along West Stimson Avenue during the June 13-14 meeting.

Athens City Council has discussed the proposed land-lease agreement at several recent meetings. Councilmembers said they received several calls and emails and at least one petition opposing the agreement.

According to the Board of Trustees agenda documentation, the agreement included two parcels of land OU would lease to the city in exchange for one 17.8-acre property near The Ridges.

The City of Athens would lease about 10.6 acres of land off Stimson Avenue and north of the Hocking River, where parking for the Hockhocking Adena bikeway is now. About 3 acres would be used for a new fire station.

“The lease will allow the city to build a new fire station and maintain the rest of the space as green space,” the documentation notes. “The station is optimal for the city, but also will provide improved response times to the Athens Campus.”

According to the resolution, OU will reserve the right to develop up to one-acre of the Stimson Avenue property for the purpose of building a connected police station/public safety building as an extension of the fire station. The resolution also says the university will retain a right of way along the land’s northwestern edge.

In return for the Stimson Avenue property, the city will lease approximately 17.8 acres of land at the intersection of Dairy Lane and Richland Avenue, extending up South Park Drive, to the university, under the same lease terms as the Stimson property.

About 2.2 acres encompassing the playground and parking lot at inspection of Dairy Lane and Richland Avenue can’t be developed without prior approval of City Council. The resolution does not address whether city council will have to approve the development of the rest of Southside Park. “City will continue to maintain and operate this area unless City Council approves a development plan proposed by the university. The City will also continue to maintain and operate the remaining area under the lease until the university informs the city the it plans to develop parts of this remaining area.”

According to the minutes of the May 23 Athens City Council committee meeting, OU has no development plans for the Southside Park, but The Ridges Advisory Commission is working with Buckeye Hills on redevelopment.

The lease for the Stimson and Southside Park properties proposed an initial term of 40-years with an option fo the city to extend it for 10-years and three additional 10-year extension options by mutual consent.

“We were aware that the city was not interested in a limited 25-year lease (ORC 123.01), so our real estate folks were pursuing development lease (40+ year lease) under ORC 123.17,” said Jim Sabin, OU media relations manager.

The agreement was reviewed by the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, Sabin said. The agency said that ORC 123.17, which allows for a 40-plus year lease, doesn’t apply to public entities.

“That said, we greatly value our partnership with the City of Athens, and we look forward to continued conversations with them on ways we might move this forward that will be mutually beneficial for all parties,” he said. “Any plans to sell or lease property would need Board of Trustees approval before we could proceed.”

The agreement also would need Athens City Council’s approval. The council was to address the proposal during a committee meeting on June 13, but it was removed from the agenda earlier in the day.

Council planned to look at the lease agreement in August, after it gets back from break.

During the June 13 Athens City Council special session meeting, Councilmember Alan Swank said that he believes the proposed Stimson Avenue site is the best one for the fire station, as it is centrally located and will have a response time of two to 10 minutes to anywhere in the city.

“The draft (ordinance) on our drives when I went to bed last night, I didn’t like it at all,” he said. “The bathroom and shelter house are never mentioned. The putt-putt, the only one in the city, and the serviceable baseball field are not exempt.”

West State Street Park

In addition to these leased properties, the agreement includes a lease of about 8-acres of land to the city to provide soccer fields in the West State Street Park, near the driving range. The proposed lease will require the city to pay for and install netting between the driving range and the new soccer fields and also be responsible for the maintenance of the soccer fields.

A short-term arrangement made in May moved the city’s fields from East State Street to West State Street Park location. The deal extends through the end of the year. The lease agreement would have made a long-term deal between OU and the city.

“The city may also make improvements to the quality of the land, including, leaving, grading, and re-seeding,” the OU resolution said. “The city, upon approval from the university, may also make structural improvement, such as public toilets.”

According to the resolution, the West State Street lease was to have an initial term of 20-years with an option for the city to extend by additional five-year terms.

While this was not approved in June, Sabin said the university anticipates it will be formalized soon and the project will move forward as planned.

Bikeway extension

In other land-related matters, the OU Board of Trustees approved a resolution for a roadway easement requisition by the City of Athens to extend the bike path along West Union Street.

The extension would extend from the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway intersection with West Union Street to around the Habitat for Humanity ReStore building, a total distance of about 1,250 feet long and 50 feet wide, a space of about 1.633 acres.

The parcel has never been deeded or conveyed to any entity, but because the entire Athens Township was reserved for Ohio University in the 1790s, it belongs to the university.

“To remove any risk or uncertainty related to the ownership of the parcel, Ohio University requested that the City of Athens provide a title opinion showing Ohio University as the owner of the parcel,” the agenda material notes. “The city has provided this title opinion.”