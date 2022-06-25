ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Steamers defeat River Bandits Thursday for sixth straight win

By By David Gough Sports Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fi4BS_0gLlPlAp00

EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers, at least as of Thursday evening, find themselves tied for first place in the Premier Collegiate League.

They reached that point by beating the other first place team in the Tarboro River Bandits at home Thursday by a score of 4-2.

It was Edenton’s first win in three tries against Tarboro this season and it was also the club’s sixth consecutive victory.

“Big win because they haven’t been beat but one time in the league we’re in,” Steamers head coach Justin Hill said, “So that’s tough competition and we stepped up and did the job today.”

The Steamers (12-4, 8-4 PCL), who reached first place by way of winning percentage Thursday, started the game’s scoring in the bottom of the second.

Tate Abbott led the inning off with an infield single to second base and with one out, Hunter Cole singled to right field against Tarboro starter Caden Parker.

Jackson Hipp followed with a hard-hit line drive into left-center field for a one-run double to give the Steamers the lead.

Bases were eventually loaded with two outs when Bryce Stephens worked a walk, but he would be the last batter Parker faced as he left the game with an injury to the arm.

New River Bandits pitcher Hazen Lancaster came in and got Chase Bruno to ground out to shortstop to prevent more Edenton runs.

Meanwhile, Steamers starter Nick Wohleking allowed just one base runner in the first three innings with a walk.

Tarboro’s first hit came on the first pitch of the fourth inning when Liam Mcfadden-Ackman went yard to left field to even the game 1-1.

But Edenton jumped right back in front in the bottom of the fifth inning after Tanner Thach led off with a looped double into left-center field

The designated hitter moved over to third when Jeremiah Boyd grounded out to shortstop and made it home on a sacrifice fly from Abbott to left to make it 2-1 Steamers.

Two more runs were added in the sixth starting with a Nate Paulsen two-out solo home run just over the left field fence.

Paulsen, who had a double in his previous at-bat, had his home run happen two batters after Cole launched a ball about 50 feet further to dead-center field but had a round-tripper robbed by Tarboro’s James Moses’ glove.

An error and stolen base then saw Stephens on second base as Bruno knocked him home with a double to make it 4-1.

“We’ve been hitting the ball well recently through the lineup,” Hill said. “Couple of guys have got it going that we’re expecting a lot out of and they’ve started to step it up.”

Wohleking pitched into the seventh inning with just the one run given up before back-to-back singles from the River Bandits (10-3, 4-2 PCL) led the frame off.

A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, but Wohleking struck out his fourth batter for the first out.

Hill then decided to bring in Gage Riddick, who allowed a sacrifice fly from Dane Hoggard to make it 4-2 with two outs.

Then, Ty Barrango singled to center, where Paulsen fielded the ball and threw a bullet to home to keep Hunter Mclean from coming in to score.

Instead, Mclean rounded third by a little too much and scrambled back to third, but Edenton catcher Boyd fired to third baseman Jared Beebe for the tag-out to end the rally and keep the game 4-2.

“It was a well-executed play right there and it was absolutely huge,” Hill said

Riddick got out of the eighth inning in four batters and Cole Bates earned the save by retiring three of the four batters he faced in the ninth.

“We’re playing well overall and hoping it can continue,” Hill said.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Truist captures Greenville Little League City Championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Truist completed its comeback in the best-of-3 Greenville Little League City Championship in a big way Saturday. Truist, the Tar Heel champions, scored 12 runs in the first inning and won 12-1 over North State champion Ross Orthodontics on Saturday. It was the first City Championship for Truist (26-2) since 2015. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for a Rocky Mount man was cancelled early Monday morning. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

200-year-old headstone unravels piece of Washington history

It’s not too often that one discovers a tombstone in their backyard, let alone one that is 200 years old and packed with history. Meet Tammy Langdon, who can now attest to the aforementioned. Langdon purchased her home at 414 W. Main St. in 2018, while still living in...
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edenton, NC
Tarboro, NC
Sports
City
Tarboro, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

“This has been a good run”

KHES Principal Greg Florence retires after 33 years in education. For Dr. Greg Florence, principal of Kitty Hawk Elementary School, after 33 years in education, it’s time to retire. “This has been this has been a good run. Thirty-three years, fifteen years of it in this office,” he said.
WITN

Arrest made in fatal Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars in connection with an earlier fatal shooting in Goldsboro. Police say Tony Paul Young was identified as the person that shot and killed Cleveland Lavon Ward on June 20. On Wednesday, a warrant was placed for Young’s arrest on an open...
GOLDSBORO, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New River#The Edenton Steamers
Mount Olive Tribune

So Long, Mount Olive: We won't forget you

It’s defeating to see a newspaper you tried to save die on your watch. But as I look back at the many issues of this periodical, I don’t see defeat. I see unwavering community coverage that started nearly 118 years ago and continued to the very end. When...
WITN

Pet adoption events hope to find fur-ever homes in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting two pet adoption events in Greenville to match their animals with forever homes. Greensprings Park, 2500 E Fifth St. Greenville, NC. 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Collaboration with Pitt County Animal Shelter. Each even will feature adoptable dogs for...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
outerbanksvoice.com

44-acre Kill Devil Hills site eyed for housing

A 44-acre tract of Kill Devil Hills property located just south of Bermuda Bay and north of the Run Hill State Natural Area is one of a number of sites being eyed for essential housing as part of Dare County’s efforts to address the housing crisis here. The parcel,...
cbs17

2 lanes now cleared on I-40 near I-540 after truck overturns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two lanes on Interstate-40 westbound in Wake County are now reopened after a pickup truck overturned Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Raleigh fire received a call about an overturned pickup truck near exit 284 which is between I-540 and Aviation Parkway on I-40 westbound.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Police release name of woman whose body was found along OBX shore

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks have released the name of the woman whose body was found along the shore in the Outer Banks earlier this week. Kill Devil Hills police say they found the body of 37-year-old Megan Perry, of Kill Devil Hills after she went missing in the ocean around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1st Street.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WNCT

Two juveniles charged with attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a June 23 shooting. Both juveniles are being held at the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center. They’re both charged with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery. At about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Troopers Locate Erratic Driver, Make DWI Arrest

CLAYTON – Just after 11:00am Saturday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol received reports from other drivers of an erratic driver on Cleveland Road. A trooper quickly got behind the vehicle and observed a potential driver under the influence. The 19-year-old male driver was pulled over on Watkins Road,...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
455
Followers
752
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy