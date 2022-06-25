Local high schools recognize valedictorians, salutatorians

NASA scientist. Air Force pilot. Neuropsychologist. Certified public accountant. Biomedical engineer.

Valedictorians and salutatorians at area high schools have made the most of their time in high school and now have plans to make their mark on the world in a variety of ways.

Camden County High School’s valedictorian, Morgan Paige Strecker, is the daughter of Rick and Beth Strecker. She plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill and study pharmacy. She plans a career in pharmaceutical research

“Though these last four years were unprecedented, they truly were extraordinary,” Strecker said.

Camden High’s salutatorian, Sydney Claire Tatum, is the daughter Brandon and Susan Tatum. She plans to attend the UNC-Chapel Hill to study accounting.

Tatum plans to work as a certified public accountant after graduation. She likes the Dr. Suess quote: “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.”

Camden Early College valedictorian Haley Burley’s parents are Melanie and Sky Burley. Burley plans to attend the University of Montana and pursue a career in forestry.

“High school at the Early College was very fun, especially the extra curricular opportunities like JROTC, performing arts, and taekwondo,” Burley said. “I enjoyed the friendships I made most of all.”

Burley’s grade-point average was 4.63.

Camden Early College salutatorian MacKensie Boose’s parents are Katie Gray and Allen Boose. Boose will attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and plans to serve as a Coast Guard pilot after graduation.

Boose’s GPA was 4.56.

J.P. Knapp Early College’s valedictorian was Albert E. Mercado. His parents are Albert and Rocio Mercado and his GPA was 4.77.

Mercado will be pursuing a degree in aeronautical engineering at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He plans to become a rescue helicopter pilot or a combat rescue officer in the Air Force.

“It was really great being in an environment where everyone was able to collaborate and bring each other up,” Mercado said. “I always appreciate that level of teamwork. Go Spartans!”

J.P. Knapp’s salutatorian was Olivia G. Hall. Hall’s parents are David and Christie Hall.

Hall, whose GPA is 4.76, plans to attend the University of Arizona to earn a bachelor of science in psychology and continue at the University of Arizona for a Ph.D. in clinical neuropsychology.

Hall plans to become a clinical neuropsychologist.

“High school was an intense time of change for me,” Hall said. “As a freshman, I was terrified of going into a new school and I had low self-confidence. But coming out as a senior, I feel more confident in myself and my abilities than I ever thought possible. High school was frustrating, but it gave me all of the tools necessary to succeed.”

Currituck County High School’s valedictorian was Regan Parker. Parker’s career goal is to work for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Parker, whose GPA was 4.7, plans to major in physics with a concentration in astronomy at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“I want to be a researcher, hopefully at NASA,” Parker said. “I’ve always loved science and math and over (the COVID) quarantine, I delved into different research documentaries and books about physics and astronomy.”

Currituck High’s salutatorian was Callie Basnett, whose GPA was 4.6. Basnett will attend N.C. State University in the fall and major in business management.

“I’ve had a lot of family members who have started their own businesses or are in the business field, and I just really want to go into that field,” Basnett said. “I’m excited about where it will lead me. I hope to own my own business one day.”

John A. Holmes High School’s valedictorian was Aliah Spencer.

“The one thing that I can say about this class is that we are unstoppable,” Spencer said. “We have all faced challenges in the classroom and decided to not let that stop us. Not only did the trials and tribulations within our classes teach us determination, but it gave us other life lessons.”

The John A. Holmes salutatorian was Makayla Cisneros.

“We may feel as if we’re starting back at square one,” Cisneros said in her remarks to fellow graduates at graduation. “We leave the shelter of high school and move into something that’s completely different than we’re used to. However, it’s important to remember that we still have people that look up to us from our past, in our present and in our future.”

Northeastern High School’s valedictorian, Zoe Pureza, compiled a 4.5333 weighted GPA. Pureza, daughter of Pam and David Pureza, will attend North Carolina State University.

Northeastern’s salutatorian, Emma Montero, had a 4.5 weighted GPA. Montero will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is the daughter of Karin and Andy Montero of Elizabeth City.

Pasquotank County High School’s valedictorian was Ellie Bojo. Bojo’s GPA was 4.5.

Bojo will attend Wake Technical Community College for two years, with plans to enroll at N.C. State and major in graphic design.

“I worked really hard for this and I am really proud of myself,” Bojo said. “I’m proud of (salutatorian) Sierra (Rice) and I am also so proud of all my other classmates.”

Pasquotank High salutatorian Sierra Rice had a GPA of 4.48.

Rice will attend UNC-Wilmington and plans to major in environmental science. She plans to get a master’s degree, and then possibly a doctorate, after completing her undergraduate studies.

“After finishing school fully, I’m hoping for a career in conservation biology,” Rice said. “When I go into that field, I want to make sure I am well prepared.”

Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies outstanding student Emily Huey is the daughter of Phil and Karen Huey.

Huey will attend East Carolina University this fall with plans to major in accounting. She plans to become a CPA or work in private industry.

“High school for me was an experience filled with learning, opportunity, fun memories, as well as hard times that we persevered through,” Huey said. “I am so grateful for my time at NEAAAT over the last several years.”

NEAAAT outstanding student Allison Hobbs is the daughter of Wally and Tammy Hobbs. Hobbs plans to attend the UNC-Chapel Hill and major in dental hygiene. Her career goal is to become a dental hygienist.

“The high school experience has definitely been different than years past, but I’m glad that I have gotten to spend my senior year with my friends,” Hobbs said. “Being online a lot and dual enrolled at COA made staying in touch with peers difficult, but having fun senior events throughout the year made this last school year great.”

Perquimans County High School honored three students as co-valedictorians: Jewel Faith Benton, Mason Scott Byrum and Trent Maverick Byrum.

Benton’s parents are Karl and April Benton. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall and major in nursing.

“After receiving my bachelor of science in nursing, I plan to continue my education and earn a master’s in nursing to become a nurse practitioner,” Benton said. “I plan to specialize in midwifery or pediatrics.”

Benton said a Bible verse that inspires her is 1 Timothy 4:12: “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.”

The parents of Mason Scott Byrum and Trent Maverick Byrum are Kenny and Tiffany Byrum.

Mason Scott Byrum plans to attend East Carolina University Honors College where he wants to pursue a degree in physician’s assistant/ENT. His goal is to become an ENT specialist.

He draws inspiration from this quote from Oscar Wilde: “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”

Trent Maverick Byrum also plans to attend East Carolina University Honors College and major in engineering. He plans a career in biomedical engineering.

“There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure,” he said.