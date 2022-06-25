ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Hundreds rally in Reno to oppose Roe V Wade fall

By Freixys Casado
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just hours after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe V Wade, a crowd of more than 300 pro-choice supporters gathered in downtown Reno to peacefully protest the decision. The rally started outside the federal building, where protesters chanted for what they believe in. After an...

Comments / 48

RunOverAntifa
3d ago

why are they mad? I thought they wanted to save children's lives??? oh... wait ... it's ok to kill em in the womb ,just not in the classroom... got it!

Reply(6)
30
shannon Clevenger
3d ago

this uproar shows such ignorance you vote on the issue now thats how this works if enough agree with you you win what are they afraid of?

Reply(2)
9
GoCubbies
3d ago

If the democrats don’t get there way. They riot. Look at Arizona. Vote all democratic politicians out of office!!

Reply(7)
17
 

