Brown County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-25 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 13:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Parker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Parker and northeastern Palo Pinto Counties through 730 PM CDT At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Wells State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Mineral Wells, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mineral Wells and Mineral Wells State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Burnet by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Burnet FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Burnet. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Burnet, Sunnylane, Lake Victor, Shady Grove and Watson. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BURNET COUNTY, TX

