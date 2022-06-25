Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Burnet FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Burnet. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Burnet, Sunnylane, Lake Victor, Shady Grove and Watson. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

