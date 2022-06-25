ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

Abortion ruling draws mixed reaction in Orange County

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Io9LD_0gLlKuTp00

Reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning abortion rights Friday fell along partisan lines in Orange County, with Democratic leaders condemning it and Republicans praising it.

Orange County Republican Party chairman Fred Whitaker issued a statement calling the ruling “courageous and correct.”

Whitaker said the ruling “recognized due process comes through the legislature directly elected by the people and not an unelected court.” He added the ruling will ensure the question of abortion access is left up to each state “where it belongs.”

Whitaker said Republicans “believe in the right to life and we believe the Supreme Court’s responsibility is to uphold the Constitution. We applaud the Supreme Court’s decision but the debate will continue here in California where we expect the Democrat legislature to take an extreme pro- choice position, including late-term, unlimited and unregulated abortion.”

Diocese of Orange Bishop Kevin Vann wrote about the pending ruling on Thursday, saying that while it was expected Roe v. Wade would be overturned, “abortion will continue to be widely available in California. As bishops, we have been awed by the response of our Catholic community to reject the violence of abortion and to embrace the call to love and serve our sisters and families struggling with challenging pregnancies. Now is the time for us to continue to work together as a church to build a civilization of love and reject a throwaway culture.”

Orange County Republican Reps. Michelle Steel of Huntington Beach and Young Kim of Diamond Bar did not make statements about the ruling.

But Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, slammed the decision.

“The decision by the right-wing majority on the Supreme Court to throw out decades of judicial precedent and eliminate an established Constitutional right to abortion is appalling,” Levin said. “This decision is dangerous and threatens the lives of women who will continue to seek abortions but will do so without the proper health care services they need and deserve. And as Justice (Clarence) Thomas’s opinion makes clear, the conservative majority will next target protections for contraception and gay marriage.

“Congress must take this issue into our own hands,” Levin continued. “I was proud to cosponsor and vote for the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify Roe v. Wade protections into law, and the Senate must act on that bill. It’s also paramount that every citizen recognizes the importance of their vote in protecting their most fundamental rights.”

Retiring Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, said the ruling was “personally devastating to me, but even more so, devastating to every American woman who has, with the stroke of a pen, had their rights curtailed and their status as free and equal citizens abridged.”

Lowenthal agreed with Levin that the ruling was “just the first major step by the co urt to curtail further rights.”

UC Irvine political science and law professor Tony Smith said Thomas’ opinion pointing to other precedent regarding contraceptives and gay marriage shows the court will upend those rulings as well. Smith said Thomas, who is Black and has a white wife, notably did not point to the precedent regarding interracial marriage.

“The rank hypocrisy of this is staggering from Thomas,” Smith told City News Service.

Smith said justices like Thomas say they are “originalists,” meaning unless it is spelled out explicitly in the Constitution, the high court should not try to interpret what the founders intended.

“It’s not really a thing,” Smith said of the philosophy. “If it were they wouldn’t be expanding the Second Amendment. The bullet wasn’t invented until 40 years after the Bill of Rights and it only applies to muskets and balls, so the founders had no idea you could have something like a machine gun. So the originalist argument has been a charade from the beginning.”

Whenever the high court in the country’s history has issued a polarizing ruling of this magnitude it has lost credibility, Smith said.

“Historically whenever the court has done something this dramatically and overtly political and overreaches, like with the Dred Scott ruling — when that kind of thing happens then the court becomes kind of unimportant,” Smith said. “Congress and the president can ignore it. The public ignores it. It loses credibility and prestige and I don’t know how long it will take for this court to recover.”

Smith said the ruling will motivate abortion rights supporters to vote in November. He said there’s a chance abortion opponents will be more complacent.

UCI sociology and political science professor David Meyer told City News Service he isn’t sure if the ruling will improve the chances of Democrats in the November elections.

“It’s not just turnout,” Meyer said. “They think people will flip and that may be true, certainly. If the battle line keeps moving the calculation keeps changing.”

Much of it depends on the laws that are pursued in the wake of the ruling, Meyer said.

“The Texas Republican Party is going whole hog anti-gay and that changes that battle line,” Meyer said.

“More mobilization, more stress, more division,” is all pundits can count on now, he said.

Comments / 8

Evelyn Cost
3d ago

The hypocrisy is in plain sight and the propaganda of the GOP is exposed! They always claimed out loud they were the party of small government, while the inserted their 40 year religious beliefs as much as they could in every state. They outwardly condemned other religions while they kept pushing, like a drug addicts, their religion into American law. Make no mistake they are modeling their war on American women just like the Taliban and other religious cults. So keep paying attention because democracy and separation of church and state is being attacked from within!

Reply
6
Soren J Ateri
3d ago

Who cares what anyone in California thinks. Nothing is changing here in California. Oh but people are rioting in LA bc.....? Lol

Reply(1)
4
Judy Wasserman
3d ago

Tell me what is wrong to bring the law back to States? Let the elected officials represent their constituents.

Reply(1)
5
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Roe v. Wade is Deeply Personal for UC Irvine Professor Who Survived Rape

A UC Irvine law professor said she is devastated and deeply concerned after the recent Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade. "We see this as a nightmare that has come to fruition but one that is not surprising," said professor Michele Goodwin. Days after the supreme court overturned...
IRVINE, CA
lookout.co

LGBTQ Californians worry they will be next to lose rights after Roe decision

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The OC Pride parade was short and sweet, with a procession of rainbow-adorned floats, dancing revelers and banner-waving activists filing past downtown Santa Ana’s turn-of-the-century storefronts in about half an hour. The...
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Abortion Laws#Politics Local#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic#Republicans#Republican Party#The Supreme Court#Catholic
fullertonobserver.com

Hundreds Protest Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Friday evening, June 24, saw a large protest in Downtown Fullerton. Demonstrators gathered beginning at 6pm to voice their displeasure with the recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the landmark decision Roe v. Wade and the right of American women to obtain an abortion in states that have laws banning the procedure. At the rally/protest, which was organized by Planned Parenthood, people affirmed their support for women’s reproductive rights.
HeySoCal

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci dies at 49

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci has died following a nearly 3-year battle against lung cancer, Mayor Margaret Finlay announced Monday. She was 49. Paras-Caracci was first elected to the council in 2001. She was the first Filipino American to be elected to the Duarte City Council and the first Duarte High School graduate. She served as mayor in 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
DUARTE, CA
Voice of OC

Following Months of Upheaval, OC Green Power Agency Considers Firing CEO and Legal Counsel

Orange County’s green energy agency could lose its CEO and chief lawyer this week, with the board of directors set to discuss firing them behind closed doors on Wednesday. The discussion around firing CEO Brian Probolsky comes after a month of chaos at the agency, with multiple members approving an audit, topped off by a grand jury report released last week stating the agency was suffering from a lack of transparency and poor leadership.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Orange County Sounds Off On Supreme Court Overturn: Roe V Wade

Americans woke to the news Friday morning that a 50 year old landmark decision, Roe v. Wade, had been reversed by a Supreme Court ruling. Residents gathered in the streets of Irvine, Fullerton and Laguna Beach to protest and advocate for abortion rights. The 1973 decision was overturned by a...
KESQ News Channel 3

Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say

California state leaders have reached a budget agreement that would send inflation relief payments to 23 million Americans, amid soaring inflation and rising gas prices. The office of Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) issued a joint press release on Sunday night announcing The post Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fullertonobserver.com

Rally for Abortion Rights Downtown Fullerton, Friday June 24 at 6pm

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernadino Counties is organizing a rally for abortion rights on Friday, June 24 at 6pm in Downtown Fullerton at the corner of N. Harbor Blvd. and E. Commonwealth Ave. Planned Parenthood...
FULLERTON, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Geever and Everts on the future of California Desal, post-Poseidon.

In the wake of the people’s victory over the Poseidon $1.4 Billion Desalination Boondoggle, John Earl’s’ SoCalWaterWars (previously Surf City Voice) has published essays by two of the most prominent anti-Poseidon fighters – Joe Geever and Conner Everts – which we cross-post here:. Post-Poseidon: To...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Board to Decide Whether to Impose Liens on Delinquent Bill Payers

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors is slated on Tuesday, June 28, to. consider whether to impose special assessments totaling $2.65 million on. thousands of Riverside County residents’ property tax bills to collect unpaid. trash collection debts. According to the Department of Environmental Health, 5,323 residents. in...
nationworldnews.com

Joe C. Wayne and Family Donate $20 Million to Support New UCI Health Center for Advanced Care

UCI Health – Generous Gift Names First of Three Buildings to Open at Irvine Complex. “My family members and I are honored and humbled to be able to help,” said Joe C. Wayne said of his family’s $20 million naming gift to the UCI Health Center for Advanced Care, which will bring advanced specialty care to Coastal and South Orange counties. in 2023. Artist’s rendering / UCI.
IRVINE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Asm. Petrie-Norris announces hiring Michael Tou to serve as District Director

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris has announced hiring Michael Tou to serve as District Director. In this role, Michael will lead the district team on community outreach, constituent services, and policy issues for the cities of Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine, Laguna Woods and Laguna Beach. “I am thrilled to...
POLITICS
orangecountytribune.com

Pay raises on council agenda

Pay and benefit raises for various categories of employment are on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Garden Grove City Council. The council will consider agreements with employee unions, a middle management group and central management and city manager. Employees represented by the Orange County Employees Association (Garden...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
danapointtimes.com

In Wake of Poseidon Desal Plant’s Denial, South Coast Water Looks to Fill Hole in County’s Water Portfolio

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy