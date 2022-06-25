ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

From Done to No. 1: Downtown legend Victor Hudson tells his story

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XK5b_0gLlKDxw00

How does a musician go from putting his guitar under the bed and declaring, “I’m done” to being named the No. 1 entertainer in downtown Greenville?

The story begins with a little boy growing up in Greenville.

“I was watching Glen Campbell, who was my inspiration, and my mom said, ‘Do you want to learn to play the guitar like that?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ I was 5 years old,” Victor Hudson remembers.

His mother went up to the attic and brought down a white fabric drawstring bag and pulled out a ukulele. She knew how to play it.

“She said, ‘I’ll tell you what. If you learn to play this ukulele and sing to me, I’ll get you a guitar for your sixth birthday.’ And I learned to play, ‘Five foot two, eyes of blue / But oh! what those five feet could do / Has anybody seen my gal?’” Hudson sing-songs the words he still remembers vividly.

“I got a guitar for my sixth birthday. And my mother always supported my music. She influences me to this day,” Hudson said. “That little old ukulele that she kept all those years, maybe she was hoping that one of her children would take an interest in music and she could pass it down. I mean, there was nothing special about it. The body was kind of split in half but you could play it.”

He played instruments in school starting from the sixth grade including trumpet, then violin, trombone, guitar and bass guitar. “All the way through high school and college I played in the jazz ensemble and the pep band. Jim Rogers was nearing the end of his work at Rose High School when I played there but he had a huge impact on my life. I wish I could hug his neck, and if he were here, I would.”

When it came time to go to college he came close to majoring in music but was nudged by his father toward a career he thought might give him something to fall back on: business. After ECU he went to Campbell University, where he met Jack Stamp, who had been a music instructor at ECU. He was a songwriter, and percussionist and writes a lot of the music the ECU Symphony plays. Many years later Hudson was at an ECU football game and the announcer said, “Ladies and Gentlemen, we’d like to perform ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ as arranged by Jack Stamp.” Hudson said “A rush of emotion came over me. The arrangement was so beautiful. So I had some great musical influences in my life.”

After finishing school at Campbell, Hudson played bass guitar in a college band called, “See You.” The name was a takeoff on Campbell University, “CU.”

“After about a year of that I realized it was time for me to get serious about earning a living,” Hudson said. “At that point in my life I literally kind of gave up music. I put my guitar under my bed. And I didn’t get it out much at all. I quit. I was disenchanted.”

Three or four years later a neighbor and friend, Randy Baker, asked him to play his guitar on the patio for a get-together.

Hudson said, “Randy, I’m done. I don’t want to play my guitar for anybody. And he said, ‘You know, you have a talent. And you’re being a complete jerk. Why don’t you get your guitar out? I’m going to ask you one more time. And come play for our group after dinner.’ And I did.”

That night in the early 1990s a Greenville restaurateur named Mickey Muns was there. He ran a place called Granddaddy Rosers. He told Hudson he wanted him to play at his nightclub,

“I said, ‘Mickey, you just heard the three or four songs that I know how to play. How long would you want me to play?’” Hudson remembers. “And he said ‘Three or four hours.’ I kind of did the math and I said, ‘Mickey, you’re talking about me having to learn 40 or 50 songs in order to do that. That’s just too much.’ He pulled his checkbook out that had the little calendar on it and said, ‘How long would it take you to learn 40 or 50 songs?’ I said, ‘Mickey it would take me 90 days … three solid months of applying myself.’ And he circled the 90th day from that night and he said, ‘Will you try?’ And I said, “I’ll give it a shot.” And I played.”

Hudson remembers that it went over well. “I played primarily country music which nobody was playing back then. Every single person I spoke with said, ‘You’re destined for failure. You don’t have the right song list. You are gonna have to go more traditional with Jimmy Buffet, James Taylor and folk music.”

But a year later, he was the hottest act in downtown Greenville, according to a poll in The Greenville Times magazine.

“It wasn’t because I was that great,” Hudson said. “It wasn’t because I could sing all that well. But I knew having been a musician in a classroom how to draw a box around what my vocal range was and what my guitar abilities were. And I packaged it well within my abilities and it became entertaining, and that’s why it took off. Were it not for that night and Mickey Muns happening to be there, this would not have happened.”

Hudson’s musical life story is full of chance meetings that were pivotal in his life, like meeting violinist Michael Kinzie of the Super Grit Cowboy Band.

“Mike Kinzie’s the reason I had a fake ID,” Hudson said. “‘Cause he was such an incredible performer, I would go wherever I could to see him play. He had a stage presence. He had that big cape he used to put on. He would pontificate at the microphone.”

Hudson played the cello in high school and knew about Kinzie’s “Hood Swamp Symphony Ball.”

“He would write a score for high school students to play with The Supergrit Cowboy Band. Of course that was intimidating.”

Then one night, several years into Hudson’s playing in downtown Greenville, Kinzie walked into the bar.

“My knees started knocking, because I knew there was the guy who had been such an inspiration to me, listening to me play. And I was frightened by it,” Hudson said. “I saw him and I went straight to the bathroom and I hid from him. And when I came back out, he was standing there. And he said to me, ‘I don’t know if we ever met or not, but I would love to play with you if you would have me.’ I said, ‘You’re so talented. Why would you play with somebody like me? I’m just a guy with a guitar.’ He said, ‘Because I’m a supporting musician and I have to play for somebody. And I love the way you entertain and the way you play and the control you have over your voice. And it would be an honor to play with you.’ And we’ve been playing together for the better part of 25 years now.”

Hudson explained that performing for audiences in public with competing distractions can be challenging.

“There used to be this lady that played out, named Kitty West,” Hudson remembers. “She was this blonde-haired, freckled hippy girl, kind of Joni Mitchellesque, but boy she could wail like Janis Joplin. One night she came to hear me play and she asked how it was going. I said, ‘It’s not going well at all. These people are not engaged with me.’ She said, ‘You’re not looking hard enough. Look under the table. Watch their feet. Watch them tap their hand on the table. Look at their lips and see them mouth the words with you. Sometimes you have to do this.

“’But let me give you a point you need to understand clearly. You didn’t pay these people to come in here and glorify you. These people paid you to entertain them. And when they feel like singing, they’ll sing. And if they don’t ever feel like singing, that’s OK too. Because you know what, Victor? The difference between a good gig and a bad gig all boils down to one thing. And that’s whether or not you get paid. You’re here to practice your craft. You’re here to entertain when they feel like being entertained. And you’re here to make a little money at it.’”

Ultimately, though, Hudson realized music couldn’t be his top priority. “It’s important to me to be a father first and everything else has to come second,” he said. “I did audition for America’s Got Talent once, and I auditioned for The Voice. Somebody with The Voice came and sat down with me and said, ‘Mr. Hudson, you talk in your bio about being a family guy. You need to understand, if we choose you to be a part of this, we’re gonna pay you to stay with us, we’re gonna buy you some clothes, we’re gonna feed you. But we’re not gonna be able to help you make your house payment.’”

“At that point my kids were 5, 6, or 7 years old. I realized the cost of chasing that rainbow was a little bit higher than I was willing to pay.”

Hudson still plays in public, balanced with the demands of his managerial job, and still with Michael Kinzie, but just not as frequently. “The beauty to me is the simplicity of it all. It’s a wooden instrument with strings on it. Who doesn’t want to go have a few cocktails and sing, ‘I’ve got friends in low places?’ People love to do that. You can lure them away from the television and the cell phone when you play that magical song. Or ‘Brown Eyed Girl.’”

Hudson said that he loves that he can get paid to play music, but adds, “I would still do it if I didn’t get paid, because it’s a part of me. I can have the worst week or the worst month and get so far off-kilter and I’ll pick up that guitar and sing to somebody who sings along with me … and it’s better than anything I could possibly do. It’s been a wonderful part of my life and I’m so thankful for having had the opportunity to do it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbernnow.com

Jazz Saxophonist Ben Sparrow & Friends Return to New Bern

New Bern Civic Theatre’s Encore Series presents Ben Sparrow & Friends – An Evening of Jazz Standards at The Studio on Sunday, July 10th at 7:00 p.m. One of South Florida’s premier saxophonists, known for his warm and engaging sound, Ben Sparrow returns to his home state of North Carolina to perform with some of the area’s finest jazz musicians. The presentation will also feature New Bern vocalist John Van Dyke.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

North Carolina History Theater to host a murder mystery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina History Theater is offering its second comic murder mystery, “Who Killed Mr. O’Blatherskite?” for the dates during August It’s a chance to have a night of entertainment at clubs, organizations, country clubs or theaters and will bring the show to your location. Mr. O’Blatherskite – the corrupt president […]
THEATER & DANCE
WITN

Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Christian Church will host an Interfaith Service celebrating Pride month, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. The service will be presided over by clergy from Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist traditions and will include prayer, music and testimonies from various speakers. Featured speaker Reverend Paully Adams...
WINTERVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

North Carolina’s Rice Revival

Outside the tiny town of Oriental, just a few miles inland from Pamlico Sound, is a view that hasn’t been seen in North Carolina in a hundred years. It’s rice. Get there at just the right time, during Tidewater Grain Company’s harvest season in August and September, and the green stalks will be shoulder-high, each one topped with drooping amber fringes of rice that look like clusters of golden beads.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

NEW International Food Trail launched by Visit Jacksonville NC

Explore each of the 14 restaurants in Phase One of the trail. Scroll down and use the map to see what restaurants may be grouped together for an easy tasting tour. On the heels of North Carolina’s impressive representation at the 2022 James Beard Awards and surging traveler interest in food and drink experiences, Visit Jacksonville NC shares exciting food news: The tourism development authority is launching a new International Food Trail. A landing page and map on the website will make it easier for visitors to find Jacksonville and Onslow County hidden culinary gems.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local re-entry program on horizon for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summit was held in the City of Jacksonville Monday morning about the possibility of developing a re-entry program in the community.  Community leaders gathered at the Sandy Run Baptist Church with a goal to make Onslow County a better place for everyone by giving people second chances.   “When I […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 25, 26 & 27

Sherwood Lee Swann, 88, of Newport, passed away on June 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Dorothy Andrews, New Bern. Dorothy Andrews, 91, passed...
NEWPORT, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

So Long, Mount Olive: We won't forget you

It’s defeating to see a newspaper you tried to save die on your watch. But as I look back at the many issues of this periodical, I don’t see defeat. I see unwavering community coverage that started nearly 118 years ago and continued to the very end. When...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Campbell
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
Jim Rogers
neusenews.com

Max Jonathan Cain of La Grange Earns Degree from UMGC

ADELPHI, MD (06/24/2022)-- Max Jonathan Cain of La Grange earned a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in Homeland Security from University of Maryland Global Campus. Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
LA GRANGE, NC
WITN

Pet adoption events hope to find fur-ever homes in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting two pet adoption events in Greenville to match their animals with forever homes. Greensprings Park, 2500 E Fifth St. Greenville, NC. 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Collaboration with Pitt County Animal Shelter. Each even will feature adoptable dogs for...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for a Rocky Mount man was cancelled early Monday morning. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
newbernnow.com

Tim Harris Endorses Toussaint Summers for Mayor

Throughout the spring of this year I had the unique opportunity to be on the campaign trail with both Mr. Toussaint Summers and Mr. Jeffrey Odham as we three appealed to you, the voters, in our bids to be the next mayor of New Bern. I knew these men by reputation only going into this campaign – but I have come out with a fuller and deeper sense of who each of these men are, I think, than most can ever hope to know about a candidate as we head into the ballot box on July 26th.
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Campbell University#Music Instructor#Play Music#Folk Music
WITN

‘It’s all about second chances’: Jacksonville to reintroduce re-entry program

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Department of Public Safety and community leaders are trying to help former prisoners adjust to life once they’re free. The state Department of Public Safety says more than 20,000 people return to their home communities after being released from North Carolina state prisons every year. About 95% of people in prison will eventually return to their home communities.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville City Council adopts plan to relocate science museum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to adopt a plan to relocate the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. The science museum currently sits at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street, but city council leaders voted to move the museum, and in its place, set up a 150-unit apartment complex.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Aliza Matthews of Kinston named to James Madison University Dean's List

HARRISONBURG, VA-- Kinston, NC resident, Aliza Matthews, has been named to the Dean's List at James Madison University for the spring 2022 semester. Students who earn dean's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Matthews is majoring in dance.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Jacksonville leaders to discuss reentry council development

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina city is set to discuss the development of a reentry council Monday morning. Reentry programs help formerly incarcerated people integrate back into society and help prevent returns to jail. The discussion among leaders will take place at Sandy Run Baptist church in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WITN

Rocky Mount woman shares encounter with impaired driver in new PSA

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman is sharing the story of her life-altering encounter with an impaired driver in a new PSA. Stephanie Ronan, of Rocky Mount, was driving home from a friend’s house in Wilson when her life changed forever when an impaired driver traveling 55 mph hit her head-on.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
newbernnow.com

Recap of New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting — May 24, 2022

The May 24, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting was held in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Greenville city council to discuss multiple issues including parking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville city council is set to meet Monday night to discuss multiple issues including Uptown parking. The council will hold public hearings on an agreement with Taft corporate office relating to a lot on Dickenson Avenue. The building currently houses A Time for Science and The Art Lab. Under the agreement, both would move to the renovated cupola building.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
551
Followers
905
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy