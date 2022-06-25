ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Senior Games: 31 locals compete nationally

By By Nathan Summers Sports Editor
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H900d_0gLlKBCU00

Thirty-one local senior athletes representing the Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games made the trek to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., recently to compete in the National Games as part of Team North Carolina.

They brought a slew of medals home with them.

From the badminton court to the bowling alley, the Greenville-Pitt contingent returned with 12 total gold medals, seven silver and 12 bronze. The locals also boasted numerous multiple-event medalists and place-winners.

Included among them was a familiar name to local sports fans, but it was a different sport that carried Milt Sherman to Florida recently. The East Carolina University, North Carolina State High School Athletic Association and D.H. Conley hall of fame wrestler and coach is as competitive as ever, only now a good deal of the competition is in badminton.

In fact, Sherman brought home a pair of gold medals in the event, one in the singles competition and another with playing partner Jane Reel in mixed doubles. Reel also took bronze in the doubles competition along with Rebecca Buffaloe.

For Sherman, it’s a far cry from the wrestling mat, but badminton is something that has been with him for a pretty long time too. When he was teaching at Conley, Sherman said he designated some open space adjacent to the baseball field to build six badminton courts, at the time to accommodate active kids in as many places as possible. So before there were tennis courts or a track or a softball field at the school, there were badminton courts, and Sherman recalls loving the chance to be subbed in for other players.

“If there was an odd number, I jumped in there and played, and everyone loves playing with the teacher,” Sherman said. “But that was it for a while.”

In fact, it wasn’t until Sherman was retired and working part-time at ECU when he noticed what he described as “some old people playing badminton,” and once again the sport was on his mind. It was the Senior Games badminton club he happened upon, and it just so happened Sherman was about to turn 55 later that year and become eligible for the games.

“So I entered the local Senior Games and played with a club on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and that was 15 years ago,” said Sherman, who qualified for the state competition in his very first games, and soon after made his first trip to the national games in Louisville, where he placed eighth. Since then, it’s been quite a run of success for Sherman, who said he never hesitates to ask other players for pointers to improve his own game.

While that attention to detail has helped him to refine the many different, often delicate shots needed in badminton, Sherman is quick to point out the natural wrestler in him has never left.

“I’m a nose-to-nose, tough-it-out wrestler, and I’m highly competitive,” he said. “I lack the delicate touch on things like drop shots, but I play every point hard and hope the other guy makes mistakes. I’ve had the chance to play against some good people.”

Also on the badminton courts in Fort Lauderdale, Buffaloe earned bronze in mixed doubles along with Stan Kuratomi, who also collected silver in singles and bronze in doubles.

In bowling, Gladys Adkins took gold in doubles and silver in both singles and mixed teams to lead a large contingent. Windell Adkins took silver in teams; John Banicky swiped bronze in singles, silver in doubles and gold in mixed doubles along with Melany Banicky, who was a double-gold winner by claiming the singles crown. She also took home a silver in teams.

Fay Bond also was a double-gold winner in the 95-99 age group, taking the top spot in both the shot put and discus. Irma Bond-Maxbauer won gold in the 100 meter dash, silver in the 50, bronze in the 200 and bronze in the long jump.

On the hardwood, Grover Everett and Elbert Kennard were on the gold medal-winning 3-on-3 Land of the Waterfalls team. Cheryl Curtis and Rita Roy were part of the bronze medal-winning 3-on-3 team in ages 50-54.

Shirley Darden Gibson placed in seven different track and field events, including taking bronze in the 400 meters, while also coming home with a bronze medal was George Weidinger in reserve bow archery.

Joan Gallimore had a couple of top-five finishes in power walking; Willie Spruill had four top-10 finishes in running events; James Nolen’s five total events included a top-five finish in swimming and also placing in three running events; placing in four swimming events was Leonor Rossel; and competing in tennis were Bill Swart and Ernestine Swart.

Delegation members who did not place included: Ziwei Lin, Jeannette Roth and Lee Schimmelfing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourstate.com

North Carolina’s Rice Revival

Outside the tiny town of Oriental, just a few miles inland from Pamlico Sound, is a view that hasn’t been seen in North Carolina in a hundred years. It’s rice. Get there at just the right time, during Tidewater Grain Company’s harvest season in August and September, and the green stalks will be shoulder-high, each one topped with drooping amber fringes of rice that look like clusters of golden beads.
AGRICULTURE
carolinaepicurean.com

NEW International Food Trail launched by Visit Jacksonville NC

Explore each of the 14 restaurants in Phase One of the trail. Scroll down and use the map to see what restaurants may be grouped together for an easy tasting tour. On the heels of North Carolina’s impressive representation at the 2022 James Beard Awards and surging traveler interest in food and drink experiences, Visit Jacksonville NC shares exciting food news: The tourism development authority is launching a new International Food Trail. A landing page and map on the website will make it easier for visitors to find Jacksonville and Onslow County hidden culinary gems.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local re-entry program on horizon for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summit was held in the City of Jacksonville Monday morning about the possibility of developing a re-entry program in the community.  Community leaders gathered at the Sandy Run Baptist Church with a goal to make Onslow County a better place for everyone by giving people second chances.   “When I […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Jazz Saxophonist Ben Sparrow & Friends Return to New Bern

New Bern Civic Theatre’s Encore Series presents Ben Sparrow & Friends – An Evening of Jazz Standards at The Studio on Sunday, July 10th at 7:00 p.m. One of South Florida’s premier saxophonists, known for his warm and engaging sound, Ben Sparrow returns to his home state of North Carolina to perform with some of the area’s finest jazz musicians. The presentation will also feature New Bern vocalist John Van Dyke.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Pitt County, NC
Sports
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sports
County
Pitt County, NC
State
Florida State
Pitt County, NC
Education
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Education
Greenville, NC
Sports
Local
Florida Education
Greenville, NC
Education
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Greenville, NC
neusenews.com

Max Jonathan Cain of La Grange Earns Degree from UMGC

ADELPHI, MD (06/24/2022)-- Max Jonathan Cain of La Grange earned a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in Homeland Security from University of Maryland Global Campus. Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
LA GRANGE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

200-year-old headstone unravels piece of Washington history

It’s not too often that one discovers a tombstone in their backyard, let alone one that is 200 years old and packed with history. Meet Tammy Langdon, who can now attest to the aforementioned. Langdon purchased her home at 414 W. Main St. in 2018, while still living in...
WASHINGTON, NC
deltanews.tv

Greenville council rescinds parks "suspension".

Greenville city leaders ended their so-called "suspension" of the entire Parks and Recreation Department of city government late Friday, as the city's parks commission accepted the resignation of Greenville Parks Director Corey Holmes. The move comes as Little League and other sports were set to get underway on Monday. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to Bethel on Saturday

A unique event is coming to Bethel on Saturday. Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to …. New medical clinic to bring healthcare closer to …. smART Kinston City Project Foundation growing ‘creative …. Greenville man working to help those in Ukraine war …. OSDRA reaches out to...
BETHEL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Swimming
WITN

Jacksonville leaders to discuss reentry council development

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina city is set to discuss the development of a reentry council Monday morning. Reentry programs help formerly incarcerated people integrate back into society and help prevent returns to jail. The discussion among leaders will take place at Sandy Run Baptist church in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for a Rocky Mount man was cancelled early Monday morning. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Christian Church will host an Interfaith Service celebrating Pride month, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. The service will be presided over by clergy from Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist traditions and will include prayer, music and testimonies from various speakers. Featured speaker Reverend Paully Adams...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Pet adoption events hope to find fur-ever homes in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting two pet adoption events in Greenville to match their animals with forever homes. Greensprings Park, 2500 E Fifth St. Greenville, NC. 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Collaboration with Pitt County Animal Shelter. Each even will feature adoptable dogs for...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 25, 26 & 27

Sherwood Lee Swann, 88, of Newport, passed away on June 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Dorothy Andrews, New Bern. Dorothy Andrews, 91, passed...
NEWPORT, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

So Long, Mount Olive: We won't forget you

It’s defeating to see a newspaper you tried to save die on your watch. But as I look back at the many issues of this periodical, I don’t see defeat. I see unwavering community coverage that started nearly 118 years ago and continued to the very end. When...
WITN

Greenville City Council adopts plan to relocate science museum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to adopt a plan to relocate the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. The science museum currently sits at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street, but city council leaders voted to move the museum, and in its place, set up a 150-unit apartment complex.
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Tim Harris Endorses Toussaint Summers for Mayor

Throughout the spring of this year I had the unique opportunity to be on the campaign trail with both Mr. Toussaint Summers and Mr. Jeffrey Odham as we three appealed to you, the voters, in our bids to be the next mayor of New Bern. I knew these men by reputation only going into this campaign – but I have come out with a fuller and deeper sense of who each of these men are, I think, than most can ever hope to know about a candidate as we head into the ballot box on July 26th.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens have been arrested in Pitt County after a shooting last week endangered four people inside of a home. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-olds, whose names were not given, have been charged through juvenile petitions with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern man facing multiple drug charges in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest in Onslow County. Detectives from the DEU received information that Qaran Aaron Goodwin was transporting and selling drugs throughout Onslow County. On Tuesday, Goodwin was caught during a traffic stop with drugs that were found by K-9 Bonito. The […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two juveniles charged with attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a June 23 shooting. Both juveniles are being held at the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center. They’re both charged with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery. At about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
551
Followers
905
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy