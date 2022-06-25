Senior Games: 31 locals compete nationally

Thirty-one local senior athletes representing the Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games made the trek to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., recently to compete in the National Games as part of Team North Carolina.

They brought a slew of medals home with them.

From the badminton court to the bowling alley, the Greenville-Pitt contingent returned with 12 total gold medals, seven silver and 12 bronze. The locals also boasted numerous multiple-event medalists and place-winners.

Included among them was a familiar name to local sports fans, but it was a different sport that carried Milt Sherman to Florida recently. The East Carolina University, North Carolina State High School Athletic Association and D.H. Conley hall of fame wrestler and coach is as competitive as ever, only now a good deal of the competition is in badminton.

In fact, Sherman brought home a pair of gold medals in the event, one in the singles competition and another with playing partner Jane Reel in mixed doubles. Reel also took bronze in the doubles competition along with Rebecca Buffaloe.

For Sherman, it’s a far cry from the wrestling mat, but badminton is something that has been with him for a pretty long time too. When he was teaching at Conley, Sherman said he designated some open space adjacent to the baseball field to build six badminton courts, at the time to accommodate active kids in as many places as possible. So before there were tennis courts or a track or a softball field at the school, there were badminton courts, and Sherman recalls loving the chance to be subbed in for other players.

“If there was an odd number, I jumped in there and played, and everyone loves playing with the teacher,” Sherman said. “But that was it for a while.”

In fact, it wasn’t until Sherman was retired and working part-time at ECU when he noticed what he described as “some old people playing badminton,” and once again the sport was on his mind. It was the Senior Games badminton club he happened upon, and it just so happened Sherman was about to turn 55 later that year and become eligible for the games.

“So I entered the local Senior Games and played with a club on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and that was 15 years ago,” said Sherman, who qualified for the state competition in his very first games, and soon after made his first trip to the national games in Louisville, where he placed eighth. Since then, it’s been quite a run of success for Sherman, who said he never hesitates to ask other players for pointers to improve his own game.

While that attention to detail has helped him to refine the many different, often delicate shots needed in badminton, Sherman is quick to point out the natural wrestler in him has never left.

“I’m a nose-to-nose, tough-it-out wrestler, and I’m highly competitive,” he said. “I lack the delicate touch on things like drop shots, but I play every point hard and hope the other guy makes mistakes. I’ve had the chance to play against some good people.”

Also on the badminton courts in Fort Lauderdale, Buffaloe earned bronze in mixed doubles along with Stan Kuratomi, who also collected silver in singles and bronze in doubles.

In bowling, Gladys Adkins took gold in doubles and silver in both singles and mixed teams to lead a large contingent. Windell Adkins took silver in teams; John Banicky swiped bronze in singles, silver in doubles and gold in mixed doubles along with Melany Banicky, who was a double-gold winner by claiming the singles crown. She also took home a silver in teams.

Fay Bond also was a double-gold winner in the 95-99 age group, taking the top spot in both the shot put and discus. Irma Bond-Maxbauer won gold in the 100 meter dash, silver in the 50, bronze in the 200 and bronze in the long jump.

On the hardwood, Grover Everett and Elbert Kennard were on the gold medal-winning 3-on-3 Land of the Waterfalls team. Cheryl Curtis and Rita Roy were part of the bronze medal-winning 3-on-3 team in ages 50-54.

Shirley Darden Gibson placed in seven different track and field events, including taking bronze in the 400 meters, while also coming home with a bronze medal was George Weidinger in reserve bow archery.

Joan Gallimore had a couple of top-five finishes in power walking; Willie Spruill had four top-10 finishes in running events; James Nolen’s five total events included a top-five finish in swimming and also placing in three running events; placing in four swimming events was Leonor Rossel; and competing in tennis were Bill Swart and Ernestine Swart.

Delegation members who did not place included: Ziwei Lin, Jeannette Roth and Lee Schimmelfing.