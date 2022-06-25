ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda McMahon Called Out After Supporting Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which provided federal constitutional safeguards for abortion rights, was overturned by the US Supreme Court on Friday morning. Linda McMahon posted the following on Twitter in response to...

Comments / 8

none.of.your.business
2d ago

man let people support what they want. not everyone shares the same opinion.

Reply(1)
22
Comments / 0

