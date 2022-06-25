ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Threat of anti-abortion terrorism amplified as bans reduce number of providers

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf You Spend Time on Your Computer, this...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

In post-Roe America, your cell phone is now a reproductive privacy risk

In overruling Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has turned back the clock on women’s rights and, by extension, individual liberties for all of us. Reproductive privacy is in danger, and our current lack of digital privacy protections makes this problem even worse. A lot of data that companies collect on consumers can be used against people if state governments choose to prosecute individuals seeking or providing abortions.
CELL PHONES
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Windmills
MSNBC

Pride marchers fear LGBTQ+ rights threatened in wake of Roe decision

If You Spend Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a Must-Have. No Install. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Cell Phone Deals | Sponsored Searches /. SPONSORED. San Jose: Unsold Phones Are Almost Being Given Away.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Democrats call for abortion clinics on federal lands

As red states enact trigger laws and expand abortion restrictions, Democrats are pushing for more federal protections from President Biden. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and Washington Post White House reporter Cleve Wootson Jr. share why funding abortion services could be complicated for the President.June 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Battle over reproductive rights could impact Georgia AG race

US Secretary of State warns Irans that the recent actions could lead to a 'deepening nuclear crisis'. The Comfy Women's Sneakers Are Taking Virginia By Storm. The Secret Behind This $15 Face Towels That You Won't Believe. Cell Phone Deals | Sponsored Searches /. SPONSORED. Ashburn: Unsold Phones Are Almost...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Deadline

New Omicron Subvariants Are Now Officially The Dominant Strains Of Covid In The United States

Click here to read the full article. A little over one month after the more transmissible BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariant became officially dominant in the U.S. on May 24, two sister subvariants of Omicron have quickly eclipsed BA.2.12.1 across the country. BA.5 and BA.4 are, like BA.2.12.1, more transmissible, but have the added advantage of reportedly being more able to reinfect those who’ve already had Covid. “We now report findings from a systematic antigenic analysis of these surging Omicron subvariants,” says a paper published last month to the BioRxiv preprint server. “BA.2.12.1 is only modestly (1.8-fold) more resistant to sera from vaccinated...
NFL
MSNBC

The conservative war for religious freedom at all costs wins another Supreme Court battle

In the past two weeks alone, the Supreme Court ruled that a public school cannot fire a high school football coach for praying at games and that a state which provides public funds for private schools cannot prohibit those funds from going to religious schools. Given how conservative this court is, and how protective it is of religious objectors, neither decision was a surprise. The era of religious freedom, likely at the expense of other rights like the freedom from other types of discrimination, has arrived.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

What Post-Roe Activism Looks Like in Mississippi

Mississippi, in many ways, is at the center of today’s anti-abortion movement. Not only did the case that overturned Roe v. Wade center around a Mississippi law, but the state is one of 13 with so-called “trigger laws” that took effect after the SCOTUS ruling. Women’s rights advocates like Michelle Colón are helping women get legal access to reproductive care in Mississippi while they still can, and she joins Mehdi to talk about her work and what it looks like going forward.June 28, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy