Letter: Failure to uphold ADA limits freedom for all; Highway robbery

This week marked the delayed arrival of the Emancipation Proclamation into the state of Texas on June 19th, and the freeing of slaves in the Confederacy. It would still take nearly another year for slavery to be outlawed in the United States with the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

In 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed as a civil rights law protecting the rights of people with disabilities and ensured their right to access in all public and private locations. Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 already prohibited discrimination against disabled people by any agency receiving federal funds. Since 49 years ago, any local, county or state government that received any federal funding has been required to be accessible.

So why has it taken nearly a half-century for these civil rights to be acknowledged in many places in our local infrastructure? While I am pleased to see NCDOT installing long-neglected sidewalk ramps in Farmville recently, I acknowledge that they are decades delayed. However, numerous existing sidewalks throughout towns, cities and county facilities still remain without such ramps and are frequently so neglected that they remain inaccessible.

When sidewalks are not provided on both sides of a roadway, NCGS 20-174 (d) requires pedestrians (including wheelchair users) to walk on the extreme left of the roadway or shoulder facing traffic. When federal laws are ignored or when streets are not built to be complete with sidewalks, ramps and crosswalks at intersections, we all have to share public roadways with proper precaution. It is not only the right thing, it is the legally required thing to do.

Perhaps someday we will celebrate diversity and equity by including people with disabilities, but until we recognize our social failings to remove barriers to accessibility, we shall not be free.

Steven Hardy-Braz

Farmville

Highway robbery

I read in the Daily Reflector on Thursday that U.S. 264 is finally getting an Interstate designation. Hurray and well past due. However, I was surprised to learn that to change out 900 old route markers to the new blue interstate route markers will cost $9 million dollars. That’s $10,000 per sign!

In finer detail, for $9 million, 37 miles of newly designated Interstate route requiring 900 new signs equals 24.3 signs per mile at a cost of $243,243.22 per mile. And our county roads are falling apart.

I’d love to have that contract because you know there are no more than a few state highway department workers any more, and it’s too cruel and offensive to have prisoners do the work much less make the signs.

Milton Bland

Simpson