Women's Health

Abortion providers scramble to help women as state bans spread

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Hagstrom Miller, founder and C.E.O. of Whole Woman's Health, talks with Rachel...

www.msnbc.com

Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
MSNBC

In post-Roe America, your cell phone is now a reproductive privacy risk

In overruling Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has turned back the clock on women’s rights and, by extension, individual liberties for all of us. Reproductive privacy is in danger, and our current lack of digital privacy protections makes this problem even worse. A lot of data that companies collect on consumers can be used against people if state governments choose to prosecute individuals seeking or providing abortions.
MSNBC

Abortion rights activists offer suggestions on how to fight for reproductive freedoms

26 states are expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortions now that the Roe V. Wade has been overturned. Access to abortion will be tougher to come by for millions of Americans. But Sarah Stoesz, longtime President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States says, “the map looks terrible, but there are still states where abortion is safe and legal.” Robin Marty, Operations Director of West Alabama Women’s Center, says there’s still plenty the public can do to fight for abortion rights.June 25, 2022.
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
MSNBC

If Clarence Thomas were consistent, he'd oppose Loving v. Virginia

In a concurring opinion to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” The rulings Thomas referred to guarantee the right to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
MSNBC

DeSantis is offering GOP voters Trump lite. A primary poll suggests it's working.

A new University of New Hampshire Granite State poll shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis neck-and-neck with former President Donald Trump among likely Republican presidential primary voters in New Hampshire, with DeSantis receiving the support of 39% of respondents and Trump 37%. The 2% gap falls within the poll's margin of error, which means they’re effectively tied. It’s a massive leap for DeSantis, who was trailing Trump 18% to 43% in the same poll in October.
MSNBC

Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northup joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the “chaos across the country” unfolding after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion laws in several states across the U.S. “We just filed the lawsuit in Louisiana this morning to try to clarify the fact that they have three different trigger laws. Nobody knows what the law is,” says Northup. “We are in court working hard to make sure that we can keep access open as long as possible, and that this chaos about the laws and what they mean gets straightened out.” June 27, 2022.
MSNBC

Businesses brace for post-Roe abortion rights battle

Businesses brace for post-Roe abortion rights battle
MSNBC

Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her state’s “1931 law” that criminalizes abortions with “no exceptions,” and the fight to pass a ballot proposal that would codify Roe protections into the Michigan Constitution. “If they come out to vote, they will vote in favor of this ballot proposal,” says Nessel. “Failing to reelect our Governor and failing to put this ballot proposal onto the books is literally a matter of life or death for women all around the state of Michigan.”June 27, 2022.
MSNBC

Battle over reproductive rights could impact Georgia AG race

Battle over reproductive rights could impact Georgia AG race
