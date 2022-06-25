‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener Not Speaking to Ex-Husband, Not Co-parenting

Rapper French Montana spoke out about the recent New Jersey shooting that left young rapper Lil TJay with multiple gunshot wounds and described their “dope, dope relationship.” The 21-year-old Bronx-born rapper, whose real name is Tione Marriot, remains unconscious after being shot multiple times at The Promenade in Edgewater, N.J., according to reports. Other than some movement in his legs, he’s been unresponsive after undergoing surgery, according to reports. “It’s sad and it’s sad for hip-hop,” Montana said on Sway Calloway’s SiriusXM show, “Sway in the Morning” on Wednesday. “Nowadays, they’re making the artist the drug dealer and the killer and everything. We don’t got...

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO