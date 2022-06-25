ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

Scrapbook & Paper Crafting Crop

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
schertz.com
 3 days ago

Bring your scrapbook and paper crafting projects/supplies and join us for a few hours of...

www.schertz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schertz.com

Qigong Exercise Class w/ Jennifer Eash of Jennifer Eash Yoga

Qigong pronounced "chee gong" is an ancient Chinese practice inspired by nature. Qigong means "energy skill" or "energy work" and is an extremely diverse practice that helps you develop skills in working with your own energy, expanding your self awareness of your connection to yourself, other people, and the world around you.
SCHERTZ, TX
schertz.com

Schertz Welcomes New Police Chief

Following a competitive selection and recruitment process, the City of Schertz announces the appointment of a new Police Chief, James Lowery effective Monday, June 27, 2022. Chief Lowery will be officially sworn into his new position before the city council meeting on Tuesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Schertz Council Chambers.
SCHERTZ, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy