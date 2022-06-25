ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Scare at Arizona Capitol as pro-abortion protesters disrupt Senate session

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANkXH_0gLlCQuT00

Law enforcement used flashbangs and tear gas to disperse the crowd as hundreds of people protesting for abortion rights gathered at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix on Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the nearly 50-year nationwide right to an abortion .

Although local reports described demonstrations as being peaceful throughout the day, the situation got tense late when demonstrators began to bang on the windows and doors of the Senate building, trying to break the glass, according to 3TV/CBS 5. An unlawful assembly was declared by law enforcement, and measures were taken to scatter the crowd.

BLACK-CLAD PROTESTERS DESCEND ON SUPREME COURT AS NIGHT FALLS AFTER ABORTION RULING

“Troopers deployed gas outside the Senate building after protesters attempted to break the glass. The crowd then moved to the Wesley Bolin Plaza where some monuments were vandalized. Gas was deployed again to disperse the crowd," the Department of Public Safety said in a statement .

Videos posted to social media showed scenes from those hectic moments. Among them was a video showing the moment that the Senate, which was in session, was cleared by President Karen Fann, citing a "security situation."

Some Republicans compared the chaos to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"The left is showing everyone what a REAL 'Insurrection' looks like right now in Downtown Phoenix," Kari Lake, a GOP candidate for governor, said in a tweet. She criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for not quickly deploying the National Guard and called for arrests.

Demonstrators have rallied outside the Supreme Court and around the country since the 5-4 ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe, returning the fight over abortion rights to the states. In Phoenix, pro-abortion demonstrators carried signs with messages such as “Abort SCOTUS" and chanted, “My body, my choice.” There were also some counterprotesters, according to local reports.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) signed a bill into law in March banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the new 15-week ban would go into effect in about 90 days .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Mayors Say They Won’t Use City Resources to Uphold Abortion Laws

Mayors in two prominent cities in Arizona have signaled that they will not follow the state abortion laws after last week’s Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade. “I am deeply disappointed by today’s Supreme Court decision,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D). “Phoenix is a pro-choice city. A majority of the city council and I have no interest in using city resources to prevent women from accessing health care.”
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona critical race theory bill on the shelf as Legislature adjourns

Arizona teachers will apparently not face new rules this coming school year on how they can teach about race and ethnicity because a Scottsdale Republican lawmaker was absent Friday on the last day of the legislative session. But Rep. Joseph Chaplik (R-Scottsdale) told Capitol Media Services that House leaders knew...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
kyma.com

Arizona Voters’ Agenda: Building a wall is not a priority

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - With topics such as border security and immigration being focused on for General Elections, the Arizona Voters' Agenda revealed that state voters did not prioritize building a wall on the border of Mexico. Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) released survey data saying Arizona voters...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Daily Mail

Arizona Senate Republicans claim cops stopped an INSURRECTION at state capitol by firing tear gas at protesters furious at Roe v Wade ruling when they tried to storm the building and 'defaced memorials'

Arizona state senators have said the Phoenix Police Department stopped an insurrection with their actions during a protest outside the state Capitol complex on Friday night. Riot police deployed tear gas as protesters banged on doors and windows during the demonstration. Despite the apparent seriousness of the protest, no arrests were made.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Protest#The Supreme Court#Videos#Securi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
AZFamily

Tear gas used on pro-choice protesters at Arizona's Capitol

Protestors sprayed with tear gas at state capitol after Roe v. Wade decision. Thousands of people marched around the streets of the state capitol to protest the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade. Graphic video from witness shows tear gas used on protesters at Arizona Capitol. Updated: 4 hours...
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy