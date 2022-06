The U.S. Secret Service will have more to say to the Jan. 6 House select committee after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony Tuesday regarding former President Trump's actions related to Jan. 6, 2021. In a hearing announced at the last minute, she told the committee of Trump's desire to go to the Capitol with his supporters while Congress was in a joint session counting the electoral ballots.

POTUS ・ 8 HOURS AGO