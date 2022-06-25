ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks aim to stop 4-game losing streak, play the Tigers

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0gLl3Ak900

Detroit Tigers (27-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-40, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-4, 4.67 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -152, Tigers +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to break their four-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Arizona has a 32-40 record overall and a 17-20 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 16-35 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 10-21 record in road games and a 27-43 record overall. The Tigers have gone 5-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 13 doubles and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 8-for-35 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has a .298 batting average to rank sixth on the Tigers, and has seven doubles and three home runs. Javier Baez is 12-for-35 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Buddy Kennedy: day-to-day (wrist), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Phillies star Bryce Harper’s emotional message to Blake Snell after HBP fractured his hand

Philadelphia Phillies fans held their collective breath as superstar outfielder Bryce Harper was hit by a 97 mph fastball right in his hand, leading to a broken thumb. The 2021 MVP was sizing up San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell in a lefty-lefty matchup when the fastball went high and in, leaving Harper writhing in […] The post Phillies star Bryce Harper’s emotional message to Blake Snell after HBP fractured his hand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Daulton Varsho
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Nick Ahmed
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Alex Faedo
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

As the MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, the Philadelphia Phillies already have an eye on bolstering their roster in anticipation of what may turn out to be tightly contested National League wild-card races. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Phillies plan to “seek” bullpen help ahead of this season’s […] The post Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Mariners, Royals Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade

The Seattle Mariners reportedly dealt for a former All-Star on Monday. According to the USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Mariners "acquire DH/1B Carlos Santana from the Royals for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming." Noting, "Santana was hitting .357 in June with two homers and 11 RBI...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#The Detroit Tigers#Rbi
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy