It’s not particularly difficult to pick out the shortcomings of last season’s Everton side; there were significant issues with the team’s performance in each and every area of the pitch. In my mind, however, there weren’t any more evident than the team’s lack of chance creation and lack of quality in possession. And thus, when I saw this morning that Christian Eriksen is considering the offer Everton has placed on the table, my eyes lit up.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO