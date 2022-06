The death toll in a rocket attack on a Ukrainian shopping centre by Russian forces has risen to 18.Emergency services in Ukraine said on Tuesday that 18 people had died in the attack on a mall in the central city of Kremenchuk, while another 59 were injured and 25 hospitalised. Another 36 people are thought to be missing.According to those clearing rubble at the site, 60 per cent of the mall was destroyed by the strike with over 400 workers assisting in the effort.Social media footage showed a huge fire and dark smoke billowing from the mall following the...

