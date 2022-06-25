ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Stories of the Week: June 19 through June 25

By Rodney Lamp
WBOY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office...

www.wboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is ready for new rollout 988 number July 16th

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice Services out of Charleston says it is ahead of the game when it comes to a new national emergency mental health hotline number that is being rolled out across the U.S. July 16th. Many county officials throughout the U.S. say they’re not ready for the new number to take […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Q&A: Ghost hunter visits Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kalani Ghost Hunter visited West Virginia yet again this weekend–first visiting The Old Hospital on College Hill in Williamson on Thursday and then Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston on Sunday. With nearly two million followers on TikTok, Kalani posts live videos of his ghost hunts on the video app as well as […]
WESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

How LGBTQ-friendly is West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has been ranked at number 40 on the annual State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index. The Index is an annual report from global business network Out Leadership, which works to “create return on equality” by teaching businesses about the impacts of LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion in the workplace. The report […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Upshur County, WV
Government
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
County
Upshur County, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia aviator honored at memorial service

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia aviator who trained more than 40,000 pilots has been honored at a memorial service at a county courthouse, officials said. The Kanawha County Commission said the flag at the courthouse in Charleston was lowered to half–staff Saturday in honor of Benny Mallory, who was described by officials as a local aviation pioneer.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

What are the fireworks laws in West Virginia?

The 4th of July is approaching fast and that means fireworks. In 2016, the fireworks laws changed to let West Virginians purchase and use consumer firework. “Consumer fireworks” means small fireworks devices that are designed to produce visible effects bycombustion that are required to comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations promulgated by […]
POLITICS
WTAP

West Virginia Interstate Fair comes to an end for the year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fun of a Ferris wheel, a petting zoo, and fair food all over until next year at the West Virginia Interstate fair. The fair ended Saturday night and people who attended say it felt normal again being able to enjoy the fair at full capacity.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wboy#The Supreme Court
cnyhomepage.com

West Virginia Chief Deputy speaks out after being shot in the leg

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s been more than a week since police say Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pa., began shooting near Exit 99 on Interstate 79 in Lewis County. In the process, Brevosky shot a law enforcement officer. Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman heard some commotion...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

Politicians and national media focus on mass shootings. In West Virginia, most gun deaths are suicides.

On May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed by a teenager with an AR-style rifle at a Texas elementary school.  Two days later, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey used his Twitter account to argue against increased gun safety measures. When one Twitter user suggested a compromise, Morrisey told him to “hold the […] Politicians and national media focus on mass shootings. In West Virginia, most gun deaths are suicides. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state police looking for missing person

The West Virginia State Police sent out a press release saying they are conducting a missing person investigation. State police say they are looking for John Bryce Westerhausen, 58 years old, of Clarksburg. Westerhausen was last seen in the Clarksburg area on the evening of Tuesday, June 21, 2022 around 7:30 PM driving a red, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Jobs
Metro News

Miss West Virginia Pageant Saturday night in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Miss West Virginia Pageant is Saturday night in Martinsburg. Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen will be both be crowned. Reigning Miss West Virginia Jaelyn Wratchford said it’s gone fast. “You know when you win you only get 365 days but...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Hinton News

Capito, Manchin Announce $7.5 Million in HHS Grants for West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Hinton News) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $7,533,377 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to bolster local health centers, provide maternal health services, increase access to HIV/AIDS treatment, support research projects, strengthen prevention programs, and enhance primary care training in West Virginia. “I am always encouraged to see important health initiatives in West Virginia receive support needed to strengthen programs our communities rely on,” Senator Capito said. “Whether it’s supporting research initiatives, strengthening prevention programs, or equipping our local health centers,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBOY 12 News

$1 Million Powerball winner sold in north central WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Powerball ticket, for last Saturday’s drawing, worth $1,000,000 was sold at the Circle K on Beech Street in Grafton, West Virginia Lottery officials announced this week. The ticket match all five numbers, but not the Power Ball and the Power Play option was not purchased, officials said. Lottery officials are encouraging […]
GRAFTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy