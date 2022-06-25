Stories of the Week: June 19 through June 25

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Hinton News) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $7,533,377 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to bolster local health centers, provide maternal health services, increase access to HIV/AIDS treatment, support research projects, strengthen prevention programs, and enhance primary care training in West Virginia.
“I am always encouraged to see important health initiatives in West Virginia receive support needed to strengthen programs our communities rely on,” Senator Capito said. “Whether it’s supporting research initiatives, strengthening prevention programs, or equipping our local health centers,...
