Los Angeles, CA

Fugitive Task Force Takes Custody of Hollywood Double Murder Suspect

By Key News Network
 3 days ago
LAPD photo of suspect Marvin Francell Williams, Keith Johnson / KNN photo from crime scene.

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Marvin Francell Williams, identified as the shooter in a double murder in Hollywood, was located and taken into custody on June 22, 2022.

Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives identified Williams as the murder suspect in the shooting deaths Natalie Campbell, 35, and 40-year-old Ajani Patridge on a street in Hollywood on June 16, 2022. Detectives said Williams was in a dating relationship with Campbell and the crime involved domestic violence. Police reported her children were in a nearby vehicle when the shooting occurred.

The LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force discovered Williams was at a location on the 13700 block of Adams Street in the Oak Hills area of Hesperia, California on June 22, 2022, according to the LAPD news release.

The task force then contacted and informed the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD) Fugitive’s Task Force of William’s location.

“At 6:30 p.m., the suspect was observed exiting the location and entering the rear passenger area of a vehicle. The vehicle left the location and was stopped by the SBCSD Fugitive Task Force near Escondido Avenue and Central Avenue. Williams was taken into custody without incident,” the LAPD news release stated.

“LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force officers arrived at the location and took custody of Williams, who was then transported to LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station. Williams was booked for an outstanding No Bail Murder Warrant,” said the LAPD in the release.

