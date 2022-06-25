ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro-Abortion Protesters Take to Los Angeles Streets, Hold Up Traffic

By Internewscast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro-abortion protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, California, on Friday — and held up traffic on the highway — to express their support for the systematic killing of unborn children. “This decision must not stand! Legal abortion on demand!” the protesters repeatedly chanted in the...

Mighty 990

VIDEO: Pro-Abortion Rioters Attack Police in Los Angeles

A violent mob of pro-abortion activists brutally attacked police officers in Los Angeles. One of the attackers tried to set officers on fire with a homemade flamethrower. “I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night and into today,” Chief Michel Moore said. “Individuals participating in such criminal...
Los Angeles: 7 Best Places to Visit in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is a sprawling city in Southern California that offers a wide range of attractions and activities year round. It is well-known internationally for its Hollywood film and entertainment industry. This place has attracted aspiring actors and actresses across the country for more than a century. LA is known...
NBC Los Angeles

Demonstrators Take to the Streets of LA After Roe v. Wade Ruling

Hundreds of protesters in the Los Angeles area took to the streets to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. Holding signs and banners, demonstrators marched around downtown LA and Hollywood to show their opinion on the ruling. At one point, the crowd marched onto...
