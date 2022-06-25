ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet news

By Kim Grizzard
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Lost pets

“Zen,” cat, Siamese, male, N.C. 33 east, camouflage nylon collar, 11 years old, 10 pounds, blue eyes, 252-417-5151 or email: saraconnor52301@gmail.com; “Goofball/Goofy,” long-hair, gray and white male cat, 15 pounds, green eyes, Wydham Circle/Brownlea Drive, 252-327-1306 or email: slweeks102@my.pittcc.edu.

Mutt strutters

Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.

Adoption event

A Barks in the Park adoption event will be held from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Greensprings Park, 2500 E. Fifth St. The event will feature available pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, Pitt County Animal Services and Pitt Friends.

‘Rover Nights’

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.

To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from an HSEC staff member before scheduling a time for pickup.

Spay Today

Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.

Pet Food Pantry

The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.

