Honolulu, HI

Car in sinkhole, traffic at a standstill as crews respond to water main break

By Elizabeth Ufi, Kristy Tamashiro
 3 days ago

HNL Info Alerts reported a road closure near Punaluu Beach, closed in both directions on Kamehameha Highway due to a large water main break.

