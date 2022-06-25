ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 injured in Lincoln Park porch collapse, Chicago Fire Department says

By Internewscast
internewscast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WLS) — Two people were injured in a porch collapse Friday night. Chicago fire officials...

internewscast.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

3 boys killed in West Humboldt Park fire

CHICAGO — Three children have now died following a fire in West Humboldt Park over the weekend. On Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 4-year-old Axel Cruz as the victim of a fire that broke out in a home in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue around midnight on Chicago’s West Side. […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Videos show a large group swarming Lakeview streets again, 2 arrested

Another large group of young people descended on Lakeview last night, dancing on squad cars, jumping on top of a CTA bus, and blocking the street as Chicago police once again summoned backup units from other districts to help contain it all. “What’s going on,” a man asked an officer...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire Department#Lincoln Park#Accident#Cfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Smash-and-grab thieves hit Logan Square restaurant

CHICAGO - Thieves smashed the entrance of a Logan Square restaurant and made off with cash early Tuesday on Chicago's Northwest Side. Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm around 3 a.m. and found the front glass door of a restaurant had been shattered with a rock in the 2100 block of North Western Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Park Police capture major theft ring

After a string of retail thefts by an organized crew, the collaborative efforts of the Orland Park Police and Chicago Police Departments have resulted in the apprehension of two offenders. The offenders frequented multiple Ulta Beauty locations regionally and were responsible for the theft of over $200,000 worth of merchandise...
ORLAND PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbery, 2 auto thefts reported in River North and Streeterville this morning

Chicago police are investigating a series of crimes that unfolded in River North and Streeterville early Monday. First, a man reported that two robbers displayed guns and took his wallet, cash, phone, and car keys near Superior and LaSalle around 4:10 a.m. He told police the robbers were two Black males in their early 20s. One of them had dreadlocks, he said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy