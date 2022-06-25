Council expected to finalize Dickinson, Ficklin deals

Greenville City Council is expected to approve two development agreements that will bring a hotel and apartment complex to the area of Dickinson Avenue and Ficklin Street during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.

The council will hold separate public hearings before voting on the two development agreements and also is expected to review and adopt a new parking plan for the downtown area.

One agreement involves the sale of property owned by the city to Taft Corporate Office so it can be combined with other parcels owned by Taft to build a 150-unit apartment building and parking garage.

The property, which currently houses the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at 729 Dickinson Ave., will be sold for $1.24 million. The agreement also requires Taft to allow the museum to locate in the Cupola Building, 2226 W. Eighth St. The museum will pay an annual rent of $1 a year, for 30 years. Taft and the city will pay for renovations needed to accommodate the museum.

The agreement gives Taft a year to close on the sale of the property and then another year to apply for a building permit. All phases of the apartment complex must be finished within two years of getting the building permits.

The agreement with Stark Holdings, which plans to build a 72-room Marriott boutique hotel within the rehabilitated E.B. Ficklen Tobacco Warehouse along with a restaurant and event space, requires the city to install streetscape improvements and rebuild Ficklen Street.

Parking plan

After several public input sessions and meetings with Uptown Greenville’s board of directors, staff will present a slightly revised parking plan for council for approval.

The plan is divided between hourly parking for customers of downtown businesses and lease and permit parking for businesses, employees and people living in the downtown area.

Staff is recommending the plan to promote parking turnover so people can do business in the downtown area and to generate revenue for parking deck and surface lot maintenance and repairs.

People parking on the street will get one hour free and then pay $1 an hour for a maximum of three hours.

People parking in parking lots will get one hour free and pay 75 cents an hour afterward. While a two-hour minimum will remain for parking at Chico’s Mexican Restaurant, there are no limits for other lots or the parking deck.

Parking Enforcement Hours will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and people will pay using the city’s Passport app.

People living in the downtown area have the option of purchasing a reserved lease, which guarantees a spot near their home, for $70 a month or $840 a year, or purchasing a unreserved lease, where they can park in any city-owned lot, excluding the parking deck, for $50 a month or $600 a year.

Employers or employees can purchase permits that allow them to park in parking lots, excluding the parking deck. A permit holder must provide proof of employment at an uptown business. Up to five license plate numbers can share an employee-purchased permit and up to 10 license plate numbers can share an employer-purchased permit. An employer can purchase up to 10 permits and is responsible for managing who uses them.

The permits are $200 a month or $240 a year.

Other business:

The council is scheduled to approve its fiscal year 2022-23 contact for services with Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.It will consider amending the city’s ordinance governing police-initiated tow service operations and fees.D.H. Conley High School’s softball team will be recognized for winning the state 4A championship the Pitt County Wildcats Special Olympics basketball team will be recognized for winning a silver medal at the Special Olympics United States Games.