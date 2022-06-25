ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Pitt County's Barnett named Davie County manager

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8Gvs_0gLkzgpr00

Pitt County’s deputy county manager/chief financial officer has accepted the top administrative position in Davie County.

Brian Barnett, who joined Pitt County government nearly 4½ years ago, announced Thursday he has accepted the county manager’s position in Davie County, about 30 miles west of Winston-Salem. He’ll start his new job in August.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity but sad to be leaving some good folks behind,” Barnett said.

In his notice to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, Barnett said “some opportunities are difficult to pass up.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in Pitt County working with each of you to better the residents of Pitt County,” he said, adding he was grateful to learn from current County Manager Janis Gallagher and retired county manager Scott Elliott.

The Davie County Board of Commissioners met in a special session Wednesday to approve Barnett’s selection. In a news release announcing Barnett’s appointment, the Davie County board cited Barnett’s success in managing multiple budgets while leading the county and its community partners through several major projects, including the completion of the Pitt County Animal Shelter renovation, acquisition of A.G. Cox Middle School Limited Obligation Bonds and increasing Pitt County’s fund balance from 20 percent to 33 percent.

Barnett said he was not looking for another position when he learned about the open job in Davie County. He knew the individual serving as the county’s interim manager. After talking with him, Barnett applied for the job.

Davie County, with a 2020 U.S. Census population of 42,500, had a number of opportunities and challenges, Barnett said, including balancing the growth coming out of Winston-Salem with the county’s current rural, agrarian lifestyle.

“It is a unique county because it is one of the few counties with a utility system and they need a new water treatment plant,” Barnett said.

“Like most smaller counties there is the challenge of educating youth and having them come back,” he said.

Barnett said Elliott and Gallagher have both stressed the importance of communicating with county commissioners and staff, a trait he plans to implement in his new position.

Barnett said he also recognizes the importance of valuing county employees.

“Pitt County is a great place and I will speak highly to anyone who looks this way,” he said. “You have a bunch of folks out there every day giving 110 percent to make this a great place for residents. The people here really care about the people in the community that they are serving.”

Gallagher said Barnett will be missed but she wishes him great success.

“Brian has brought his unique perspective with a demeanor that builds consensus around difficult issues,” Gallagher said. “He is exceptionally smart in developing solutions for county matters. He pays attention to detail and has all the attributes for a successful chief financial officer and deputy county manager, all which will translate into his success as a county manager.”

Gallagher said the county will begin advertising for a new deputy county manager/chief finance officer on June 30.

“It’s of critical importance that we don’t lose any of the ground we have given the tremendous work that is being done by the financial services division in light of implementation of a new county budget, management of (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and the various grant funds with stringent deadlines,” Gallagher said. “I’m committed that we will not lose a beat or sacrifice any of the quality of services coming out of that department. I am hopeful we will have a quick and smooth transition to the next leader.”

Barnett’s new salary will be $175,000 annually. His current Pitt County salary is $150,000.

During his tenure Pitt County was named a Government Finance Officers Association Triple Crown Award Winner, which recognizes governments that have received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

Barnett received his bachelor’s of arts in history from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, and his master’s of public administration with a concentration in city/county management from Appalachian State University. He is married and has 10-year-old twin sons.

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Olive Tribune

So Long, Mount Olive: We won't forget you

It’s defeating to see a newspaper you tried to save die on your watch. But as I look back at the many issues of this periodical, I don’t see defeat. I see unwavering community coverage that started nearly 118 years ago and continued to the very end. When...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davie County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Government
Davie County, NC
Government
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Pitt County, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Former Randolph County Schools employee charged with exploitation, indecent liberties in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with indecent liberties with a minor in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called on May 29 about “sexual offense allegations” against Adam David Duncan, 38. Duncan is a former employee of Randolph County School System. According to representatives from […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Crash shuts down I-77 South in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Interstate 77 South in Surry County are closed due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 100 near Exit 100 for NC-89. The closure began at 12:12 p.m. and is currently expected to last until around 4:00 […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. schools offer free meals for children under 18 during summer

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Public school districts across the state are offering free meals through the summer for kids under the age of 18. Free meals are available for kids and teens under 18 in all 100 counties in North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Instruction partnered with...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WITN

Three men get prison time for separate drug crimes in Eastern Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three North Carolina men have been sentenced to prison time for drug crimes committed in Eastern Carolina. Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas has announced that Shakeem Dolphin, 40, of Winterville, Antonio Lewis, 44, of New Bern, and Saul Hernandez, 37, of Snow Camp, were sentenced to prison. Here is how they were sentenced:
NEW BERN, NC
wfdd.org

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina receives $8 million donation

A Greensboro-based nonprofit that works to help children and families is getting a major donation. The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina says it’s the largest gift in its 120-year history. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who is divorced from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $8 million to the organization.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point homeowners opposing development on Bridges Drive

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point needs housing like the rest of the Piedmont Triad. The problem is nobody wants it in their neighborhood. “We want to maintain it as a neighborhood where kids can play and be safe and not worry about all of the added stresses that come from development,” said Nicole […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Redevelopment of former baseball stadium in Kannapolis set to begin

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Construction is set to begin soon on the redevelopment of the former home of the Kannapolis Intimidators. Fortius Capital Partners plans to begin construction on Lakeshore Corporate Park, an industrial project being built on the old stadium site, next month, according to the firm’s Dave Davis. The first piece of work will be the demolition of existing structures on the site, then moving into mass grading and vertical construction of the buildings. The Concord-based developer has been planning the project for over a year.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
551
Followers
905
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy