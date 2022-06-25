Pitt County's Barnett named Davie County manager

Pitt County’s deputy county manager/chief financial officer has accepted the top administrative position in Davie County.

Brian Barnett, who joined Pitt County government nearly 4½ years ago, announced Thursday he has accepted the county manager’s position in Davie County, about 30 miles west of Winston-Salem. He’ll start his new job in August.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity but sad to be leaving some good folks behind,” Barnett said.

In his notice to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, Barnett said “some opportunities are difficult to pass up.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in Pitt County working with each of you to better the residents of Pitt County,” he said, adding he was grateful to learn from current County Manager Janis Gallagher and retired county manager Scott Elliott.

The Davie County Board of Commissioners met in a special session Wednesday to approve Barnett’s selection. In a news release announcing Barnett’s appointment, the Davie County board cited Barnett’s success in managing multiple budgets while leading the county and its community partners through several major projects, including the completion of the Pitt County Animal Shelter renovation, acquisition of A.G. Cox Middle School Limited Obligation Bonds and increasing Pitt County’s fund balance from 20 percent to 33 percent.

Barnett said he was not looking for another position when he learned about the open job in Davie County. He knew the individual serving as the county’s interim manager. After talking with him, Barnett applied for the job.

Davie County, with a 2020 U.S. Census population of 42,500, had a number of opportunities and challenges, Barnett said, including balancing the growth coming out of Winston-Salem with the county’s current rural, agrarian lifestyle.

“It is a unique county because it is one of the few counties with a utility system and they need a new water treatment plant,” Barnett said.

“Like most smaller counties there is the challenge of educating youth and having them come back,” he said.

Barnett said Elliott and Gallagher have both stressed the importance of communicating with county commissioners and staff, a trait he plans to implement in his new position.

Barnett said he also recognizes the importance of valuing county employees.

“Pitt County is a great place and I will speak highly to anyone who looks this way,” he said. “You have a bunch of folks out there every day giving 110 percent to make this a great place for residents. The people here really care about the people in the community that they are serving.”

Gallagher said Barnett will be missed but she wishes him great success.

“Brian has brought his unique perspective with a demeanor that builds consensus around difficult issues,” Gallagher said. “He is exceptionally smart in developing solutions for county matters. He pays attention to detail and has all the attributes for a successful chief financial officer and deputy county manager, all which will translate into his success as a county manager.”

Gallagher said the county will begin advertising for a new deputy county manager/chief finance officer on June 30.

“It’s of critical importance that we don’t lose any of the ground we have given the tremendous work that is being done by the financial services division in light of implementation of a new county budget, management of (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and the various grant funds with stringent deadlines,” Gallagher said. “I’m committed that we will not lose a beat or sacrifice any of the quality of services coming out of that department. I am hopeful we will have a quick and smooth transition to the next leader.”

Barnett’s new salary will be $175,000 annually. His current Pitt County salary is $150,000.

During his tenure Pitt County was named a Government Finance Officers Association Triple Crown Award Winner, which recognizes governments that have received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

Barnett received his bachelor’s of arts in history from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, and his master’s of public administration with a concentration in city/county management from Appalachian State University. He is married and has 10-year-old twin sons.