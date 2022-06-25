ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes coming to struggling north Greenville complex

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
 3 days ago

A troubled student housing development built north of the Tar River in the mid-2000s can now be rented as market-rate apartments following a vote of the Greenville Board of Adjustment on Thursday.

The board voted 6-1 to amend the land use intensity permitting, also called LUI, of the complex known at various times as North Campus Crossing and Paramount 3800 so it can now operate as a traditional apartment complex.

Board members Nathan Cohen, Ryan Purtle, Ann Bellis, Rodney Bullock, Chris Lilley and Sharon Evans voted to amend the permit while Hunt McKinnon voted against the change.

Land use intensity permits replace conditional standards for regular multifamily complexes with standards governing open space, recreational space and livability space to increase development options. The difference between a LUI for student housing and LUI for apartment complexes involves standards for living space and available parking, said senior planner Elizabeth Blount.

Because the complex, located at 3800 and 3960 Bostic Drive, meets the criteria under the multi-family apartment requirements, the change is possible, she said.

The development is located on about 40 acres near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and U.S. 264 Bypass East. It contains 600 units: 48 one-bedroom, 168 two-bedroom, 228 three-bedroom and 156 four-bedroom units.

The units were designed so individuals rented bedrooms that were grouped around a shared living/dining area and shared bathrooms. With the change, entire units will be rented, said Toby Coleman, an attorney representing the development’s owners, Captains Quart Apartments LLC.

Blount said the development, which was built in 2005 and 2006, was neglected for years and fell into disrepair. It went into foreclosure in 2016. It was purchased out of receivership in 2017. In August 2020, it was among several student housing developments issued code violations because the facilities were in disrepair.

In May 2021, the development’s owners submitted a request to amend the permit to operate as a traditional apartment complex but withdrew it. In November 2021 the city sent a notice that the owners had violated city code by operating two apartment complexes and displaying signs without proper permitting.

The development was sold earlier this year and the new owners applied for the LUI change.

McKinnon argued the permit shouldn’t be altered because land unit intensity permit requirements for student housing and traditional multifamily apartments are different. He believed the board could be creating a new norm by approving the change.

Staff recommended approval of the permit change with five conditions:

Twenty-four-hour on-site professional management will be on-call at a phone number available to any interested party. A human being must answer the call at all hours.Outdoor recreation equipment is restricted to designated recreation areas.Site plan approval is required.No more than three unrelated people can live in a single unit, even if it’s a four-bed unit.The property must remain as one parcel to continue compliance with the designated use.

Master plan community

The board unanimously approved a special use permit for a 330-acre master plan community on MacGregor Downs Road but added three conditions to protect a wetland area on the property and to improve walkability to nearby Oakwood School.

A master plan community has development standards that differ from traditional subdivision development rules. Lot sizes are usually smaller, there is a larger amount of shared open space and there are provisions for operating and maintaining “areas, facilities and improvements … for perpetual common use by the occupants” and other development requirements.

Attorney Gray Styers, speaking on behalf of the property owners and developers, said the community would have 719 residential units. At least 586 will be single-family homes and up to 133 multi-family units in the form of townhomes. Nearly 165 acres of property would be reserved as open space, he said, which includes 115 acres of natural wetlands that would remain untouched. The remaining open space would be for passive and active recreation.

“We know Greenville is growing, you have people moving here … and folks who are moving here want housing in these types of communities,” Styers said.

The first question board members had involved walkability. Purtle asked if the development would have a sidewalk along MacGregor Downs Road. A crossing walk to Oakwood School also was recommended.

Beth Blackmon, an engineer on the project said a sidewalk wasn’t on the plan but one could be added if there was enough right-of-way along the road and if the North Carolina Department of Transportation approved it.

The board members also had questions about increased traffic along the highway and how Oakwood School traffic would affect the neighborhood and vice versa.

The city transportation engineers and NCDOT would make recommendations. It’s likely a turn lane will be installed along a section of the road.

Board member Ann Bellis said she thought it would be important to protect the wetlands from future development and proposed setting a condition requiring it to remain untouched in perpetuity.

That later raised a question about the recreational open space and if the developers might try to use the wetlands as passive open space.

Styers said no. After more discussion, it was decided the board would make it a condition that the wetlands could not be designated as an active or passive open space.

IN THIS ARTICLE
