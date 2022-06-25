ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Engaged couple’s first date was sparked by class assignment

By ECU News Services
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjLFA_0gLkzV4k00

The most obvious question tied to Chloe Ament and Nick McNeill’s relationship is, “Would we be engaged and planning a September wedding if not for a 2014 writing assignment at East Carolina University?”

“It’s hard to say,” Ament said. “Maybe. Maybe not.”

Ament was a freshman in Damon Rappleyea’s introduction to marriage and family relationships class. She needed to ask someone on a date and answer a set of questions about the experience to complete an assignment. Ament decided to ask McNeill, who was not in the class but was an ECU student.

They both lived in Jarvis Hall and were aware of each other, but it was the class assignment that sparked their relationship. Ament asked McNeill on their first date and was honest with him about the foundation for the date. But things changed after McNeill sent Ament a text message following their first date in pursuit of a second outing.

“After a good date, I thought it could be something more, so I pursued,” McNeill said. “It really kind of pushed us into each other’s direction. Before, we were more acquaintances. I considered her a friend, but not the closest friend at the time. We knew of each other and had talked a few times. … I think the formal date really pushed us to get to know each other in that way.”

They went on a traditional first date, eating at a pizza restaurant before going to a theater to watch a movie.

Their wedding date is Sept. 24. Ament emailed Rappleyea in May to thank him and inform him of their engagement.

“It’s really validating to be able to hear their experience,” Rappleyea said. “That is the target of the assignment. It’s not necessarily to get married and that’s not what I’m shooting for — that’s a bonus — but I think the target of the assignment is to have an experience and be able to confront some discomfort and being able to meet somebody and you can have a more formalized opportunity to get to know people.

“It is something in our society that we don’t do as much anymore,” he said. “We prefer the casual and the informal.”

A recent meeting between Rappleyea and the couple led the professor to ask what they think now of the assignment.

Ament, a 2018 ECU graduate in dance with a minor in human development and family science, said her initial reaction was some anxiety of figuring out who she should ask on the date. She said friends in her dorm helped in confirming McNeill should be her choice.

Ament also now appreciates the responsibility and power she had in asking McNeill to dinner and a movie.

“Women don’t normally ask guys on dates, but this assignment gave me, as a woman, a reason or an excuse to ask somebody,” she said. “Really, we shouldn’t need to have (an excuse). But that’s the way a lot of people view it. You just have to get out there and do it.

“Sometimes there is that intimidation factor of being too nervous or wondering what if it never happens,” she said. “But when you’re given a deadline, I had to ask somebody and had to do it now.”

Even though McNeill was not in Rappleyea’s class, the dating assignment has made him think about the many details and roles of relationships.

“Obviously we are super grateful for (Rappleyea), because who knows where we would be at life right now (without him),” McNeill said. “I tend to try to be super realistic. Are there soulmates? I don’t know, but because of this assignment and meeting Chloe, I start to get a little cheesy and am like, ‘Maybe there are soulmates.’ I’m super grateful that this all came about and happened.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rappleyea hasn’t used this writing assignment in class since 2018. He hopes to reintroduce it in spring 2023.

Ament and McNeill’s love story has been refreshing and rewarding for Rappleyea, an ECU associate professor in the College of Health and Human Performance who has seen dating evolve and trend toward casual and even technology-based in recent years compared to a formal dinner and movie setting.

“There is nothing wrong with that, but you hear the difference in conversations with Chloe and Nick,” Rappleyea said. “Making it more formal made it more apparent that he was interested in her, and he pursued it. That is really neat.”

ECU music student wins NC Symphony competitionECU School of Music piano student Ritchie Bui was first prize co-winner in the North Carolina Symphony’s 2022 Kathleen Price and Joseph M. Bryan Concerto Competition Young Artist division in May.

Bui, a student of ECU piano professor Kwan Yi, performed Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G in the competition. As co-winner, Bui will perform with the N.C. Symphony during the 2022-23 season.

In addition, ECU piano student Jackson Klauke and ECU violin student Emily Lin were among the five Young Artist competition finalists. Klauke is a student of ECU professor Keiko Sekino and Lin is a student of professors Ara Gregorian and Hye-Jin Kim.

“We are extremely proud of our student finalists and winners,” School of Music Director Chris Ulffers said. “They have worked extremely hard, as have their teachers, preparing for the competition. The opportunity for Ritchie to be able to perform with the premier ensemble in the state will be life-changing.”

The Kathleen Price and Joseph M. Bryan Youth Concerto Competition is North Carolina’s foremost performance competition for young instrumentalists. Young Artist candidates ages 18- 21 perform auditions viewed by the N.C. Symphony’s panel of judges. Finalists compete for cash awards and the chance to perform in concert with the symphony.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Craven County sees increase in foster care cases

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County group, EasterSeals UCP in New Bern, is taking a look at the increasing number of foster care cases in that area. “There’s has definitely been a jump, and honestly I think it had to do with when the schools started opening back up again, and the reason […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

NEW International Food Trail launched by Visit Jacksonville NC

Explore each of the 14 restaurants in Phase One of the trail. Scroll down and use the map to see what restaurants may be grouped together for an easy tasting tour. On the heels of North Carolina’s impressive representation at the 2022 James Beard Awards and surging traveler interest in food and drink experiences, Visit Jacksonville NC shares exciting food news: The tourism development authority is launching a new International Food Trail. A landing page and map on the website will make it easier for visitors to find Jacksonville and Onslow County hidden culinary gems.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

North Carolina’s Rice Revival

Outside the tiny town of Oriental, just a few miles inland from Pamlico Sound, is a view that hasn’t been seen in North Carolina in a hundred years. It’s rice. Get there at just the right time, during Tidewater Grain Company’s harvest season in August and September, and the green stalks will be shoulder-high, each one topped with drooping amber fringes of rice that look like clusters of golden beads.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 25, 26 & 27

Sherwood Lee Swann, 88, of Newport, passed away on June 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Dorothy Andrews, New Bern. Dorothy Andrews, 91, passed...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Local re-entry program on horizon for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summit was held in the City of Jacksonville Monday morning about the possibility of developing a re-entry program in the community.  Community leaders gathered at the Sandy Run Baptist Church with a goal to make Onslow County a better place for everyone by giving people second chances.   “When I […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Christian Church will host an Interfaith Service celebrating Pride month, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. The service will be presided over by clergy from Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist traditions and will include prayer, music and testimonies from various speakers. Featured speaker Reverend Paully Adams...
WINTERVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Date#Wedding#Human Performance#East Carolina University
WITN

Pet adoption events hope to find fur-ever homes in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting two pet adoption events in Greenville to match their animals with forever homes. Greensprings Park, 2500 E Fifth St. Greenville, NC. 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Collaboration with Pitt County Animal Shelter. Each even will feature adoptable dogs for...
GREENVILLE, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

So Long, Mount Olive: We won't forget you

It’s defeating to see a newspaper you tried to save die on your watch. But as I look back at the many issues of this periodical, I don’t see defeat. I see unwavering community coverage that started nearly 118 years ago and continued to the very end. When...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WNCT

Salvation Army to serve free kids meals for the summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Salvation Army will be serving free kids’ summer meals. From June 20 to August 26, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, kids under 18 can receive free meals at 2718 S Memorial Dr., in Greenville. If you have any questions about this event, call (252) 756-3388.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Max Jonathan Cain of La Grange Earns Degree from UMGC

ADELPHI, MD (06/24/2022)-- Max Jonathan Cain of La Grange earned a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in Homeland Security from University of Maryland Global Campus. Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
LA GRANGE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WITN

Greenville City Council adopts plan to relocate science museum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to adopt a plan to relocate the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. The science museum currently sits at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street, but city council leaders voted to move the museum, and in its place, set up a 150-unit apartment complex.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

‘It’s all about second chances’: Jacksonville to reintroduce re-entry program

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Department of Public Safety and community leaders are trying to help former prisoners adjust to life once they’re free. The state Department of Public Safety says more than 20,000 people return to their home communities after being released from North Carolina state prisons every year. About 95% of people in prison will eventually return to their home communities.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for a Rocky Mount man was cancelled early Monday morning. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Three men get prison time for separate drug crimes in Eastern Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three North Carolina men have been sentenced to prison time for drug crimes committed in Eastern Carolina. Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas has announced that Shakeem Dolphin, 40, of Winterville, Antonio Lewis, 44, of New Bern, and Saul Hernandez, 37, of Snow Camp, were sentenced to prison. Here is how they were sentenced:
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens have been arrested in Pitt County after a shooting last week endangered four people inside of a home. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-olds, whose names were not given, have been charged through juvenile petitions with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Preaching Camp to be held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Preaching Camp on July 29 from 8 am to 6 pm and July 30 from 8 am to 1 pm. There will be an opportunity for church planters, associate ministers, pastors and others to increase their skill level in sermon preparation and delivery. There will […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Jacksonville leaders to discuss reentry council development

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina city is set to discuss the development of a reentry council Monday morning. Reentry programs help formerly incarcerated people integrate back into society and help prevent returns to jail. The discussion among leaders will take place at Sandy Run Baptist church in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Arrest made in fatal Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars in connection with an earlier fatal shooting in Goldsboro. Police say Tony Paul Young was identified as the person that shot and killed Cleveland Lavon Ward on June 20. On Wednesday, a warrant was placed for Young’s arrest on an open...
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
551
Followers
905
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy