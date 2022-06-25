ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer rumours: Liverpool consider Salah exit; Ronaldo to Bayern links false

By 90min
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saturday's transfer rumours include Cristiano...

www.90min.com

90min

LAFC confirm signing of free agent Gareth Bale

MLS side Los Angeles FC have confirmed the signing of superstar Welsh winger Gareth Bale. Bale, who was a free agent after leaving Real Madrid at the end of his contract there, has signed a 12-month contract with LAFC with an option for a further 18 months. The Wales legend...
LOS ANGELES, CA
90min

Gareth Bale confirms imminent LAFC transfer

Gareth Bale has confirmed his impending transfer to Los Angeles FC. The Wales international left Real Madrid earlier this summer after over 250 appearances and a host of major honors at the club, including five Champions League titles. Cardiff City recently held talks with Bale, who has also been linked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
90min

Steve Cherundolo outlines what Gareth Bale will bring to LAFC

Throughout the weekend in Major League Soccer, all the talk was about Gareth Bale's impending move to Los Angeles FC. Whether you were watching LAFC themselves as they beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Sunday, or any of the other 12 MLS games taking place over the weekend, you will have heard Bale's name mentioned at least once.
MLS
90min

Toronto FC finding form as Lorenzo Insigne arrives in Canada

As Toronto FC beat Atlanta United on Saturday, the cameras couldn't help but keep panning to Lorenzo Insigne in the BMO Field stands. The Italian forward landed in Canada earlier in the week ahead of officially completing his free transfer from Napoli - eligible to play once the MLS secondary transfer window opens on July 1.
MLS
90min

90min

ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

